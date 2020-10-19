These Cadbury selection boxes are crammed with your favourite chocolates and we need one immediately

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

There are so many delicious sweet treats on offer this year as we edge closer to the festive season, from the Aldi giant Ferrero Rocher, to the M&S Percy Pig mince pies. Plus, Christmas Colin the Caterpillar is back for 2020. How exciting.

And now, Cadbury has released a brand new selection box filled with their most iconic chocolate bars and you’re going to want to stock up for Christmas.

The Cadbury Double Deck box has two layers of sweet surprises, so there is plenty to go around if you feel like sharing. Otherwise, you can keep it stashed in the cupboard to satisfy those 3pm sugar cravings.

There are so many delights crammed into this offering, with the most popular bars on the first tray and a Milk Tray box hidden beneath. Wonderful.

What will you find inside? There’s a Dairy Milk, Dairy Milk Caramel, Dairy Milk Fruit & Nut, Dairy Milk Whole Nut, Crunchie, Twirl, Flake, Curly Wurly, Wispa, Picnic, treatsize Cadbury Buttons and a Double Decker, so none of the usual selection box arguments about who has eaten the best bits. Even the very last one left will get eaten, that’s for sure.

If you fancy feasting on the Cadbury Double Deck, you can get your hands on a box from Cadbury Gift Direct and it costs just £15 (which is a bargain considering you’ll get heaps of chocolate). There’s also the option to add a gift card with a message if you’re considering buying one for a loved one, but you could also just write a note to yourself and keep the lot (we will be).

Oh, and the best part? While they’re perfect for the jolliest season, they’re actually available throughout the year.

Wonderful news.