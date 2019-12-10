Aldi launches a two-metre long pig in blanket and it looks amazing

The only bad thing about pigs-in-blankets? They run out too quickly.

Words by Kate McCusker

Being everyone’s favourite Christmas snack (and for good, delicious reason) the pigs-in-blankets have often vanished from the plate before we’re halfway finished chewing our first, and already thinking about our second.

But luckily for us, the best Christmas foodie news since Colin the Caterpillar’s Christmas reinvention and Mr Kipling’s Christmas range has been announced.

Drumroll please…

Aldi has released a two metre long pig-in-blanket. We repeat: Aldi has released a two metre long pig-in-blanket.

The brand took their Instagram to announce the joyous news earlier this week, captioning the post: “Who’s going to be snatching up one of these?”

Two words: WE WILL.

The mammoth snack is new for 2019 as part of the budget-friendly supermarket’s Christmas range, and could be yours for just £4.99. Weighing in at a staggering 750g, this roll of festive deliciousness is enough to feed a small village of elves.

According to the supermarket, it’s the longest pig-in-blanket being sold in the UK.

Like our traditional all-time festive favourite, Aldi’s mega pig-in-blanket is sausage made from British-sourced pork wrapped in bacon. Its huge size and swirl shape means it can be easily cooked in a dish in the oven, before being served either as a tear-and-share, or cut up into bitesize sections.

Not to mention that it’s limited edition, so grab it while you can…

If that sounds like a bit too much meat for you, check out the brand’s purse-friendly halloumi wrapped in bacon.

And Aldi aren’t the only brand to reinvent our favourite Christmas snack: Tesco have opted for elegance and unveiled a pigs-in-blankets stuffing wreath, while Lidl has revealed a pigs-in-blanket topped pizza for the festive season.

Merry Christmas, indeed.