Aldi launches a new range of botanical gins and they sound delicious

Earlier this month, Gordon’s Gin announced the launch of two new flavours in time for summer.

But now Aldi is hot on their heels with Haysmiths, their new line of own-brand gins. They’re stocking three brand new flavours inspired by ‘tropical climates’ – and they all sound delightful.

The first offering is Seville Orange & Persian Lime which is described to be a zesty fresh lime, with juniper, cinnamon and sweet orange flavours and sharp citrus notes.

Next up is the Peach & Orange Blossom, a fruity and fresh peachy taste with floral orange blossom and a sweet finish.

Finally, there’s the Mango & Passionfruit – a tropical twist on the summer classic that sounds absolutely dreamy.

You can find these three new flavours online and in stores, and they’ll set you back £15.99 for a 70cl bottle.

Aldi also boasts a range of their own-brand liqueur, with flavours including Summer Trifle Gin Liqueur, Raspberry & Watermelon Gin Liqueur, Strawberry Lemonade Gin Liqueur, Strawberry & Watermelon Crush Vodka Liqueur and Raspberry, Vanilla & Coconut Gin Liqueur, and they range in price from £9.99 to £11.99.

A spokesperson for Aldi said: ‘With Aldi currently selling over an unimaginable 10 million bottles of gin every year, it is clear that the gin bubble has not popped and won’t be any time soon.’

Delicious.