Run, don't walk...
Anyone else constantly frustrated with their vacuum cleaner? We don’t know about you, but there is nothing more annoying than the wire getting caught on everything when we are trying to clean the house. Luckily, there are lots of cordless models available to put a stop to our problem. However, some of them can end up costing over £500 or more. If you don’t feel like spending a fortune, Aldi is selling its own version of the Dyson cordless vacuum, for just £55. What a bargain.
Much like their popular Le Creuset and Hotel Chocolat dupes, Aldi’s hoover is being praised by customers for its incredible cleaning abilities. It features LED lights on the head of the vacuum, which illuminate the floor to help you get every last bit of dirt. It features two speed settings, with a crevice tool and brush attachment, making it ideal for a range of different surfaces in your home.
Beldray 2-In-1 Cordless Vacuum, £54.99 | Aldi
This Beldray 2-In-1 Cordless Vacuum has a motorised floor brush for a fast and efficient clean. It comes with a rechargeable 22.2V removable Li-ion battery offering up to 40 minutes running time and is super lightweight, giving you effortless control.
Once you’re done, the vacuum cleaner can be folded down and neatly stored away, meaning it won’t clutter up your home. It also comes with a three year warranty in case of any issues. What more could you want?
We will definitely be ordering one this weekend and putting it to good use. Who knows, this vacuum cleaner might even get us excited to clean the house. With all the money we’ve saved, we will definitely be treating ourselves to some of Aldi’s new garden furniture just in time for the warm weather. Our house is about to look brand new…