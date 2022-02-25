Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Anyone else constantly frustrated with their vacuum cleaner? We don’t know about you, but there is nothing more annoying than the wire getting caught on everything when we are trying to clean the house. Luckily, there are lots of cordless models available to put a stop to our problem. However, some of them can end up costing over £500 or more. If you don’t feel like spending a fortune, Aldi is selling its own version of the Dyson cordless vacuum, for just £55. What a bargain.

Much like their popular Le Creuset and Hotel Chocolat dupes, Aldi’s hoover is being praised by customers for its incredible cleaning abilities. It features LED lights on the head of the vacuum, which illuminate the floor to help you get every last bit of dirt. It features two speed settings, with a crevice tool and brush attachment, making it ideal for a range of different surfaces in your home.