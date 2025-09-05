UK Emergency Alert Test Could Endanger Domestic Abuse Survivors

This Sunday (7th September), mobile phones across the UK will sound a loud alert as part of a UK emergency alert test. While intended as a public safety measure, charities and frontline organisations are warning that this well-meaning initiative could unintentionally put domestic abuse victims at risk.

The loud, siren-like alert and subsequent vibration may reveal secret or hidden phones that victims have concealed from their abusers—a common safety strategy for victims trapped in controlling or violent situations.

Charities supporting survivors of domestic abuse have voiced concern that the system could accidentally expose hidden phones used by victims to contact help, access information, or stay connected with trusted friends and family.

If you or someone you know is in this situation, charities are urging people to take steps now to prepare ahead of Sunday’s alarm. Here’s what you can do:

How to turn off UK emergency alert on any hidden or second devices

Android: Go to Settings > Notifications > Emergency Alerts, and disable them manually.

iPhone: Go to Settings > Notifications > Government Alerts, and disable them manually. Do this well ahead of the alert date (Sunday 7th September 2025), and ensure the volume is off or the device is turned off completely during the test.

Disabling emergency alerts does not affect receiving texts, calls, or other notifications—it only prevents the emergency siren sound from being triggered.

Support Services

If you are affected by domestic abuse or are worried about someone else, help is available:

Refuge – National Domestic Abuse Helpline:

0808 2000 247 (Free, 24/7)

0808 2000 247 (Free, 24/7) www.nationaldahelpline.org.uk Women’s Aid

www.womensaid.org.uk – includes a live chat function Galop (supporting LGBTQ+ survivors):

www.galop.org.uk