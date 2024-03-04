Looking for the perfect Mother’s day gift? It doesn’t get better than this bouquet

Mother’s day is fast approaching and if you’re still unsure on the perfect gift, we’ve got you covered (or should we say, Wheely has?). To celebrate the most special woman in your life, whether that’s your mum, mother figure or just someone who deserves a little treat, Wheely have joined forces with FLOWERBX to create an exclusive bouquet delivered by their chauffeur driven service for the ultimate in luxury.

The specially designed Garden of Wheely bouquet is so much more than your average flower arrangement. Featuring crisp white stems of ivory roses, ivory spray roses, ranunculus, anemone, oxypetalum, rare acacia foliage, it looks elegant while also suiting all tastes and styles, thanks to the chic, minimalistic colour palette. Presented in a statement ochre box wrapped in soft touch fabric, it's sure to put a smile on anyones face.

Plus, you can even add a handwritten note to your bouquet to add that extra personal touch.

(Image credit: Wheely)

And, it’s not just on looks that these flowers deliver. Wheely are also donating £30 from each bouquet to support the Lady Garden Foundation, a charity committed to raising awareness and funding crucial work into the prevention and diagnosis of five gynecological cancers, as well into gynecological health as a whole. So, you can feel doubly proud that you’re not only showing your mum a little extra love this mother’s day but also helping women around the world too.

(Image credit: Wheely)

The Garden of Wheely bouquet is available exclusively through the Wheely app on both iOs and Android, with pre-orders available from the 7th March until the 10th March. So, ensure a smile on your mum's face this Mother's Day and place your order ASAP…