All the best-selling products from Amazon Prime Day – and you can still buy them now

Amazon Prime Day is now on to day two (Wednesday 14th October). There’s still thousands of bargains to be had and more new deals going live throughout the day. But these are the best-selling products from Amazon Prime Day available right now.
Amazon Prime Day Deals
Hardly surprising, the Echo Dot tops the list for devices for just £29.99 while the Echo Show 5 is now half price at £40. The best kids gadgets include the Fire 7 Kids Edition for just £54.99. And if you’re looking to do an at-home facial this weekend, add Garnier’s Tissue Mask Collection to basket for just £6.49.
These best-selling products from Amazon Prime Day are only available until 23.59pm tonight – or until they sell out. Happy shopping!
Prime Day Deals – Quick Links
62% off Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
50% off Echo Show 5
20% off Fire 7 Tablet
45% off Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet with Blue Kid-Proof Case
£4o off Kindle Paperwhite Waterproof, 6″ High-Resolution Display
50% off All-New Fire HD 8 Tablet
Save £55 on All-new Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet
36% off Kindle With built-in front light
40% off Echo Auto
54% off Garnier Tissue Mask Discovery Collection
5o% off Maybelline Concealer Instant Anti Age Eraser Eye Concealer in 00 Ivory
51% off Maybelline Lash Sensational 01 Very Black Mascara
32% off ghd Original Styler Professional Ceramic Hair Straighteners
45% off REVLON Pro Collection Salon One Step Hair Dryer and Volumiser
41% off Vera Wang Princess Eau de Toilette Fragrance for Women
20% off CeraVe Hydrating Cleanse
66% off Bed Head by Tigi Urban Antidotes Recovery Moisture Shampoo and Conditioner
21% off CeraVe Moisturising Lotion
30% off Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm – Super Cleansing Treatment Balm
29% off Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, 6 Qt, 5.7 Litre, 1000 W, Brushed Stainless Steel/Black
65% off Pinch of Nom: 100 Slimming, Home-Style Recipes
40% off Doqaus Meat Thermometer
33% off Habor Digital Cooking Thermometer
33% off Sandy Leaf Farm Ultimate Gin Maker’s Kit
Save £109 on ECOVACS ROBOTICS N79S Robot Vacuum Cleaner
32% off Russell Hobbs RHCLRF17B Black 17 Litre Counter Top Cooler
63% off Hozelock Ltd Spray Gun
33% off Hozelock Compact 2in1 Reel with 25m Hose
38% off Bosch Rotak 32R Electric Rotary Lawnmower
45% off Tvird BBQ Gloves
41% off Hasbro Gaming Monopoly Game: Cheaters Edition Board Game Ages 8 and Up
40% off Hasbro Jenga Classic
45% off Kindle Kids Edition
44% off Fitbit Inspire Health & Fitness Tracker with Auto-Exercise Recognition
Save £77 on Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch with Built-In Sports Apps and Wrist Heart Rate
49% off Under Armour Men’s Ua Heatgear Long Sleeve Long-Sleeve Functional Shirt
34% off LETSCOM Smart Watch Health & Fitness Tracker
46% off Trespass Albus Backpack