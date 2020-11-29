I have a puppy so this Cyber Monday, I’m investing in a steam mop

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Hello new (adopted) puppy, hello steam mop. The two should really come together in a bundle when you leave the rescue centre. As, despite your best attempts and interests there will inevitably be an accident, or two, or three… So, this Cyber Monday the top item on my to shop list was a steam mop.

Sites like John Lewis and Amazon are my go-to for deals and offers on cleaning products like this as the former price match absolutely everything and the latter’s spotlight deals aren’t to be missed.

I’ll be honest and say that prior to shopping these deals I didn’t feel particularly confident knowing the difference between different types of steam mop and the technical elements to seek out. However, I’ve fallen into a cleaning tech hole Mrs Hinch would be proud of. I’m now discussing wattages with more passion than I would the latest sustainable trainer deals.

So, with my newfound knowledge I thought I’d share the best deals I’ve found to make that deep floor clean a little more accessible this cyber weekend…

John Lewis steam mop deals

Vax S86-SF-C Steam Cleaner, £79.99 , £69.97 (Save £10.02)

Ideal for those with limited time to clean Vax’s model heats up in just 20 seconds. Designed to make all cleaning jobs effortlessly easy and efficient. This 15-in-1 model has a detachable handheld cleaner and 10 piece tool kit for various uses around the house. With variable steam control, you can tailor the steam cleaning power to the type of floor you have. View Deal

Shark S6005UK Steam Mop, £179, £128 (Save £51)

Easily clean hard floors and surfaces throughout your home with Shark’s automatic steam mop. Cleverly transforming into a handheld steam cleaner with Lift-Away Technology. You simply detach from the main unit to clean sealed hard surfaces. Think, worktops and windows, tiles and shower screens. View Deal

Also, meet Mabel. My pup and the cause of my newly found obsession with deep cleaning floors.

Amazon steam mop deals