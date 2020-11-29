I have a puppy so this Cyber Monday, I’m investing in a steam mop

Hello new (adopted) puppy, hello steam mop. The two should really come together in a bundle when you leave the rescue centre. As, despite your best attempts and interests there will inevitably be an accident, or two, or three… So, this Cyber Monday the top item on my to shop list was a steam mop.
Sites like John Lewis and Amazon are my go-to for deals and offers on cleaning products like this as the former price match absolutely everything and the latter’s spotlight deals aren’t to be missed.
I’ll be honest and say that prior to shopping these deals I didn’t feel particularly confident knowing the difference between different types of steam mop and the technical elements to seek out. However, I’ve fallen into a cleaning tech hole Mrs Hinch would be proud of. I’m now discussing wattages with more passion than I would the latest sustainable trainer deals.
So, with my newfound knowledge I thought I’d share the best deals I’ve found to make that deep floor clean a little more accessible this cyber weekend…
John Lewis steam mop deals
Shark S6001UK Klik n Flip Steam Mop Cleaner,
£99, £79 (Save £20)
This best-selling steam mop cleans and sanitises 99.9% of common household bacteria using water alone. So there’s no need for chemicals. With the double-sided ‘Kilik-‘n’-Flip’ floor head you can clean double the floor area in 1/2 the time. I’m into it.
Vax S86-SF-C Steam Cleaner,
£79.99, £69.97 (Save £10.02)
Ideal for those with limited time to clean Vax’s model heats up in just 20 seconds. Designed to make all cleaning jobs effortlessly easy and efficient. This 15-in-1 model has a detachable handheld cleaner and 10 piece tool kit for various uses around the house. With variable steam control, you can tailor the steam cleaning power to the type of floor you have.
Shark S6005UK Steam Mop,
£179, £128 (Save £51)
Easily clean hard floors and surfaces throughout your home with Shark’s automatic steam mop. Cleverly transforming into a handheld steam cleaner with Lift-Away Technology. You simply detach from the main unit to clean sealed hard surfaces. Think, worktops and windows, tiles and shower screens.
Also, meet Mabel. My pup and the cause of my newly found obsession with deep cleaning floors.
Amazon steam mop deals
Black + Decker FSMH135M-GB 9-in-1 steam mop,
£99, £89 (Save £10)
Ready to use n 15 seconds this clever steam mop comes with a detachable hand-mit to really help you deep clean your floors and surfaces. Designed for homes with babies and puppies in mind it cleans 99.9% of household bacteria.
Moolan Steam mop all-in-one carpet steam cleaning machine,
£69.99, £47.99 (Save £22)
Take 31% off this multipurpose steam mop this Cyber Monday. Suitable for use on multiple surfaces including laminate flooring, carpets, marble, glass, tires, vinyl, tiles and hardwood floor. It ticks all the boxes.
Kärcher SC2 Easy clean steam mop,
£111.50, £81.49 (Save £30.01)
Versatile and portable there’s 27% off this Kärcher steam mop. With a 1 litre tank providing pressurised cleaning and a 3.2 bar heating system. It kills 99.9% of bacteria with just water.