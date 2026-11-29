Between the work drinks, the last-minute shopping trips, and the family visits, the festive season has a way of pushing sleep to the bottom of the list. Most of us have the same mentality: “I'll catch up at the weekend, or in January, once Christmas is over...”
The science suggests this bargaining is only half right. A 2025 study published in the Journal of Affective Disorders linked a moderate weekend lie-in of one or two hours with a lower risk of depression.
Go much beyond that and the picture changes: a separate 2025 study in Frontiers in Psychiatry found that people who slept two or more hours longer on their days off had higher odds of depression.
So, how do you protect your sleep, mood and energy through the festive season without turning down every invite? I asked sleep experts if there's a cost to our mood and energy after a few late nights, plus how much sleep we can realistically catch up on, and ultimately, if there's a way to get through the party season feeling well rested.
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What A Run of Late Nights Really Does To Your Brain And Mood
One late night is unlikely to do much damage. It's the run of them, stacked back to back.
“Sleep debt is a useful way of describing what happens when you regularly get less sleep than your body needs,” explains sleep expert James Wilson, also known asThe Sleep Geek and sleep expert at Bensons for Beds. “After a few short nights, you might find it harder to concentrate, your reactions may slow down, and you may feel more irritable or emotional.”
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Dr David Garley, GP and sleep specialist at MattressNextDay, says low mood and anxiety are common too, and points to a culprit.
“Some of this relates to not getting enough REM sleep, which plays an important role in emotional processing and mood regulation,” he explains. “Poor sleep can also affect cognition, with people finding they can't think straight or that their short-term memory plays up.”
Dr Hana Patel, NHS GP and resident sleep expert at Time4Sleep explains the part of our brain responsible for processing emotions becomes more reactive after a sleepless night. “Smaller stressors feel bigger, often leaving people overwhelmed and more sensitive than usual.”
It's not the late night itself that's the enemy, though. “A late night isn’t necessarily a problem if you can still meet your sleep need,” Wilson argues. What matters is the amount overall, and how much you fall short.
Can You Really Catch Up On Sleep?
“You can catch up on some sleep, and an extra hour or two in bed after a late night can help,” says Wilson. “But sleep debt isn’t like a bank balance where you have to repay every lost minute.”
But catching up on sleep isn't just about spending longer in bed. And Dr Garley points out that when we think about catching up on sleep, we tend to think about quantity, rather than the quality of sleep we're getting.
“If you're going through a period in your life where you're not sleeping enough hours, your sleep can naturally adapt, with your body prioritising more deep sleep,” he explains. “This helps compensate for some of the sleep you've lost, although it won't completely reverse the effects of sleep deprivation.”
And good news if you love a cat nap: both experts agree they can help, as long as you keep it short.
Wilson recommends getting around 20 to 30 minutes in the early afternoon may help to take the edge off your tiredness. “If you struggle to sleep at night, though, a nap may make it harder to feel sleepy at bedtime,” he says. “It’s about finding what works for you.”
7 Ways To Protect Your Sleep This Festive Season
It's not about avoiding celebrations entirely, but finding a balance between enjoying yourself and giving your body enough opportunity to rest. The experts suggest following a few simple ways to protect your sleep during the festive season.
1. Enjoy Yourself
It's easy to get too hung up on trying to keep sleep consistent, but as Wilson sums it up: “Christmas is a time for seeing people and having fun. A few late nights are part of life, and worrying about them can become more disruptive than the occasional change in routine.”
2. Stick to a Steady Wake Up Time
Keeping your wake-up time reasonably consistent will help anchor your body clock, says Wilson. “After a late night, an extra hour or two can be helpful, but sleeping much later for several days may make returning to your usual routine harder. Be flexible if you’re particularly tired.”
3. Get Daylight Early
As well as a steady wake-up time, Dr Garley says prioritising sunlight after a late-night is important. “Getting outside into daylight within the first hour of waking, can really help keep your sleep on a more even keel.”
4. Rethink the Nightcap
“Alcohol can make you feel sleepy initially, but it can also disrupt your sleep later in the night,” says Wilson. "Having a little less and leaving some time between your last drink and bed may help.”
And if you can, Dr Garley says it's worth factoring in some booze-free days over the busy festive period, particularly if you're noticing an impact on your mood or sleep. “Although alcohol might initially make you feel sleepy, it disrupts sleep quality and can lead to more frequent waking during the night.”
5. Cut Back on Caffeine
If you know caffeine affects your sleep, cap your intake a few hours before bed. “Avoiding caffeine for around six hours before bed is a useful starting point, but everyone responds differently,” says Wilson.
6. Don't Go to Bed Before You're Sleepy
There's nothing worse than getting into bed early and spending longer lying awake and feeling frustrated.
“If you’re not sleepy, getting into bed early may mean you spend longer lying awake feeling frustrated. Give yourself time to wind down and go to bed when you feel ready for sleep,” suggests Wilson.
7. Make Yourself Comfortable
"If you’re staying away from home, consider what might disturb you: a hot room, noise, early morning light or an uncomfortable bed,” says Wilson. "An eye mask or earplugs might help.”
How To Reset Your Sleep In January
Rather than making drastic changes, start by gradually getting back into a routine that works for you. “You don’t need a drastic January sleep detox. Your body hasn’t forgotten how to sleep because you enjoyed Christmas,” says Wilson.
He suggests starting by getting back to a regular wake-up time, getting some daylight after you wake and giving yourself enough opportunity to sleep. “If your routine has shifted a lot, move your wake-up time earlier gradually over a few days. Go to bed when you feel sleepy rather than forcing an early night,” he adds.
It's worth remembering that a few unsettled nights are usually nothing to panic about. But Wilson does recommend speaking to your GP if sleep problems persist, are affecting your day-to-day life or are worrying you. “You don’t have to wait a set number of weeks if you’re struggling.”
Rebecca is a freelance content writer with a 15-year background in consumer PR, where she specialised in media relations for brands across sport, healthcare, lifestyle, homes, and travel. After taking maternity leave with her third child, she embraced her passion for creative content and moved into freelance writing. A regular contributor to Ideal Home, she covers first-person features, product reviews, and practical how-to guides. Passionate about health and wellness, Rebecca loves exploring how movement, routines, and home life shape the way we feel - especially when balancing life as a busy mum. When she’s not writing, she enjoys heading out for runs and long weekend walks, losing herself in her Kindle, or baking healthy sweet treats.