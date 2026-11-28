Is it just me, or does December bring out an entirely different level of people-pleasing? Suddenly, every invitation gets a yes, every favour gets agreed to, and somehow, there’s barely a spare minute left for yourself.
As someone who identifies as an ex-people pleaser, it’s fair to say I have something of an annual relapse come December. From squeezing in social plans I don’t have the energy for to volunteering for the jobs nobody else wants, I somehow end up giving everyone and everything a little more of my own time than I actually have to spare. And I’m willing to bet you’re nodding along.
Inevitably, it all comes back to bite me. I usually end up ringing my mum to announce “I’ve officially reached the end of my tether” and “have nothing left to give”. She knows the drill by now.
Her advice is always as steadfast as it is soothing: slow down, stop worrying about everyone else, and, for goodness’ sake, learn to say no.
But it urns out that my annual December meltdown might be more universal than I thought. A 2023 Vitality survey of 2,000 UK adults found that 53% felt pressure during the festive period that affected their health and wellbeing, while 30% said their physical or mental health was negatively affected.
So, fear not, fellow festive over-givers; I’m on a mission to find a better balance. To see my loved ones, spread some Christmas cheer, and still save a little energy for myself. Think fewer guilt-fuelled yeses, more unapologetic no's, and a healthy dose of festive selfishness. After all, what’s the point in being everyone’s Christmas miracle if you arrive on the 25th with nothing left in the tank? Here’s how to protect your peace without becoming the Grinch.
How to Avoid the December Burnout Trap
Kind Patches Stress Down Patches
I’ve been talking about these patches to anyone willing to listen. Designed to support calm and emotional wellbeing, they’re ideal for those moments when the festive to-do list is piling up, and you’re starting to feel the pressure, with ingredients including ashwagandha, GABA, and B vitamins.
SMARTECH Reebok Gold Smart Ring 13
This is for those determined to stick to their boundaries and keep stress levels to a minimum. Consider this ring your little toolkit for putting yourself first, following through on those no’s and keeping tabs on your energy—for those things that truly fill up your cup.
TRIP Wild Berry Magnesium Gummies
If you’re anticipating a rather frazzled December, then these are worth adding to your daily routine. Each serving contains 180mg of magnesium, which contributes to normal psychological function and helps reduce tiredness and fatigue.
What Constant Overwhelm Is Doing To Your Body and Brain
Raise your hand if, like me, you convince yourself you can keep pushing through without it having any consequences for your health. And hands up if you’re also guilty of ignoring the effects. Now, in the spirit of protecting our peace, let’s look at what constantly running on empty can do to our physical and mental health.
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Burnout coach and TEDx speaker Dr Zarya Rubin explains what repeatedly pushing ourselves beyond our limits can actually do to the body, starting with our stress response: “That prolonged stress activates the sympathetic nervous system—our body’s fight-or-flight response—releasing hormones such as adrenaline and cortisol. These help us respond to pressure, but we're not designed to have them elevated for long periods.”
Over time, she adds, this can affect how our brains function; “The amygdala, which plays a role in processing emotions and fear, can become more reactive, while the prefrontal cortex—responsible for planning, decision-making and emotional regulation—becomes less efficient.”
But what makes us so determined to keep everyone else happy, even when the tank’s at -100? Psychologist Suzy Reading explains: “The pressure to put other people’s needs before our own often stems from a fear of disappointing others, causing conflict or being rejected.”
Interestingly, the fear of disappointing others can trigger a very real physical response. A 2015 study published in Psychophysiologyfound that social-evaluative threats—I’m talking those pesky concerns about being disliked—were associated with increases in cortisol, heart rate and blood pressure.
The less-than-jolly reality? Our seemingly harmless people-pleasing ways can put our bodies under more pressure than we realise. Reading warns that when we repeatedly override our own needs, “the stress can become a much more regular feature of daily life. Over time, this can contribute to what’s known as allostatic load—the cumulative wear and tear on the body from repeated stress.” Think persistent tiredness, disrupted sleep, muscle tension, irritability and difficulty concentrating. I’ll be the first one to admit it here—perhaps running on empty isn’t quite as harmless as we'd like to think
What's Really Holding Us Back From Saying No?
It’s the question every people pleaser knows all too well: why can saying no to a simple invitation feel so much harder than saying yes? “It often comes down to how we’ve been conditioned to put others first,” says Reading. “Saying no can feel uncomfortable when our sense of safety has historically depended on how well we’ve accommodated the needs and preferences of those around us.”
Are the dots adding up? Think about it: from being a ‘good girl’ to a good daughter, friend, partner or mother, many of us have grown up believing that being a good person means keeping everyone happy and asking for very little ourselves. Reading explains that when we’ve been taught to measure our worth by how well we look after others, saying no can feel like we're letting them down—and even putting our relationships and sense of identity at risk.
Interestingly, research—including this 2024 study published in PNAS—found that our brains are surprisingly switched on to how other people appear to value us, which might go some of the way to explaining why the thought of landing ourselves in someone’s bad books feels so uncomfortable.
And if that wasn’t enough to make saying no feel like an uphill battle, there’s another response at play. Rubin explains that our instinct to keep others happy can trigger what’s known as the ‘fawn’ response: an attempt to manage a perceived threat by appeasing or pleasing others. Suddenly, that knee-jerk yes makes a little more sense— we’re not saying yes because we want to, but because we're more afraid of the reaction to no.
The Guilt-Free Guide to Saying No—And Meaning It
All well and good in theory, but how do we stop ourselves from blurting out an automatic yes the second someone asks us for something? Consider this your gentle push to turn those well-intentioned no's into actual no's.
1. Pause Before You Say Yes
Before agreeing to anything, give yourself a moment to pause and consider whether you really have the time and energy left in the tank. As she puts it: “In saying yes to this thing, what does it mean you are saying no to?” Never has there been a better question to ask yourself before you take on yet another commitment.
2. Let Your Body Do Some of the Talking
A familiar one for me: knowing I want to say no, but suddenly forgetting how to form a sentence. Reading suggests using posture and breathing to help you feel more confident speaking up. “My go-to exercises: ‘V to W arms’: reach your arms up into a V, then, as you exhale, bring your elbows down into a W, spreading your fingers like starfish. Repeat 10 times.” This one’s about reminding yourself that you quite literally have your own back.
3. Start Small
Apparently, you don’t have to go from chronic people pleaser to boundary-setting pro overnight (it’s a process, what can I say). Reading recommends practising with people you trust: “make small bids of self-honouring—even something as simple as voicing your preference first. Little by little, saying what you actually want can start to feel more natural.”
How to Protect Your Peace This Christmas: 5 Tips
I mean, we all know the drill, don’t we? We know we should probably stop cramming every spare minute with plans, get a bit better at saying no, and, shock horror, put ourselves first now and then. The problem is actually doing it. So, if you’re also hoping to get a better handle on your energy reserves before silly season begins, you’re in the right place! Sometimes a little advice from someone outside your bubble is exactly what you need. I sat down with psychotherapist Elsie Owen, better known as the People Pleasing Therapist, to get her take.
1. Book Your Priorities First
“Before you start filling your diary with everyone else's plans, take a moment to think about what and who matters most to you this Christmas,” Owen suggests grabbing a pen and paper, listing your priorities and getting those plans in the diary first. That way, you can see what time you actually have left before agreeing to anything else.
2. Build In Alone Time
I think we’d all agree that a little breathing room can make all the difference. Owen recommends setting aside ‘keep free’ time during the festive period and treating it like any other commitment. “Whether that's a solo walk, a quiet morning after a busy evening or simply an early night, make sure you leave yourself some space to recharge. And no, you don't need to justify it.”
3. Choose Your Timings
Who says you have to be first through the door or last to leave? “I always suggest arriving an hour later or heading home a little earlier if that’s what works for you. My advice: communicate your plans rather than ask permission.” Think “Just to let you know, we’ll be arriving at 11 am, looking forward to seeing you!” You can still enjoy the occasion without giving it your entire day. Create that boundary.
4. Plan How You’ll Protect Yourself if Family Dynamics Heat Up
Christmas isn’t always the picture-perfect family gathering we’d like it to be. “If you know certain dynamics tend to resurface when everyone gets together, think ahead about your warning signs and have a way to remove yourself if things get tense,” advises Owen. The key thing to hold onto: it's not your job to prevent every awkward moment, but you can decide how you look after yourself
5. Treat The Adults Around You As Adults
A firm reminder that you’re not the only person capable of keeping this season running smoothly: “Other adults around you are just as able to help, contribute and solve problems. Think about what feels like a fair share for you, and resist the urge to automatically pick up the slack when others don't pull their weight,” says Owen. You don't have to organise everything or make up for everyone else's lack of planning.
Ellie-Mae is a freelance journalist specialising in women’s health, with bylines in Vogue, Dazed, The Guardian, and The Evening Standard. A proud advocate for endometriosis and adenomyosis, she’s making it her mission to turn whispered women’s health stories into bold, open conversations. Outside of work, you’ll find her hiking in the hills with her pomeranian (because yesm poms can hike too), digging into the latest women’s health trends, or hunting down the best sauna in town.