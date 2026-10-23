The Clocks Go Back This Weekend—Here's What That Actually Does to Your Mental Health

How does the arrival of autumn make you feel? For some, it evokes warm, cosy images of comforting slow-cooked meals, falling leaves and crisp, cold mornings. But for others, the advent of the chillier months is an altogether gloomier affair.

It's well established that the seasons impact both mental and physical wellbeing, for a variety of reasons. Research shows that how much daylight we are exposed to affects mood, sleep and our risk of depression (check out this study, published in the Journal of Affective Disorders), while further studies (such as this one, from the journal Nature) reveal that the seasons and the weather influence both levels of depression and physical activity.

It's something that is supported anecdotally, too, as GP Dr Punam Krishan shares.

"Every year, I see a shift in what patients are coming to me for around the autumn equinox—where days have shortened to where the length of day and night are almost equal," she tells MC UK. "People come in concerned about a low mood, saying they feel flat, unmotivated, or 'off' like they have a 'post-summer hangover'. Some don’t make the connection to the season at all."

And nothing screams a seasonal shift quite like the changing of the clocks. At the end of October, we'll be popping everything back an hour, meaning it'll get darker earlier in the evening, and as for waking up in daylight? You can kiss goodbye to that until March (sorry!).

So, what impact does this shift in rhythm really have on our wellbeing? After all, it's only 60 minutes; how much difference can this really make? We turned to the experts for their take—keep scrolling to discover their thoughts, but in the meantime, you might want to lock in on our guides to the best Danish hygge lifestyle tips for colder months, mental health tips and Scandi fitness hacks here.

It’s Time for the Clocks To Go Back—Here’s How It Can Affect Your Mental Health, Plus How To Cope

How does the clock change affect mental health?

The biannual UK clock change in March and October has long been a subject of hot debate, but so far, it seems we're stuck with it. At 2 am on Sunday 25th October, we'll all pop our watches, phones and clocks back an hour, marking the end of British Summer Time.

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And while in theory, this means that we'll all be banking an extra hour's kip, it's not unusual to feel a little out of sorts around this time, too. So, what exactly is going on here?

“The clock change can temporarily disrupt our circadian rhythm, which is the internal body clock that regulates sleep, hormones, appetite, body temperature and many other biological processes,” explains GP, longevity expert and founder of HUM2N, Dr Mohammed Enayat. “Even a one-hour shift can leave some people feeling more tired, less alert or slightly out of sync for a few days.”

Physically, we can notice changes in concentration, energy levels and appetite, with some people reporting headaches, digestive changes or generally feeling more sluggish while their body adjusts to the timing shifts.

But when it comes to mental wellbeing, the effects are even more pronounced.

“When the clocks go back in autumn, most of us welcome the extra hour in bed,” notes psychotherapist Stefan Walters. “But for many people, the shift brings a less welcome side effect: lower mood, poorer sleep and a dip in energy that can linger for weeks. Research has linked the autumn change with short-term disruption to sleep and, for some, a rise in low mood.

“For people with seasonal affective disorder (SAD), a form of depression with a seasonal pattern, this period can mark the start of symptoms such as persistent low mood, loss of interest, fatigue, oversleeping, craving carbohydrates and withdrawing from others. Even those without SAD may notice irritability, poor concentration and a general sense of feeling flat.”

Why does the clock change impact mental wellbeing?

Ok, but why does a seemingly tiny change to schedules and routines have such potentially far-reaching consequences?

Well, the experts believe this is down to a complex interplay of biological, psychological and societal factors.

Biologically speaking, our body clock relies notably on light to signal when we should be awake—and asleep.

“Our bodies run on a circadian rhythm, an internal 24-hour clock that regulates sleep, hormone release, body temperature, appetite and mood,” explains Walters. “It relies heavily on light, particularly morning light, to stay synchronised with the outside world. Moving the clocks by an hour sounds trivial, but it creates a mismatch between our internal clock and our daily schedule, a little like mild jet lag.”

Most of us will adjust to these changes within a few days, bit some people are more sensitive to fluctuations in routine and may find themselves affected for longer.

There are societal expectations at play here, too. When the clocks change, our social schedule changes immediately—but our internal biological clock does not necessarily adjust at the same speed, leaving us feeling sluggish and lacking in energy and focus. There's also a sense that the days are ‘shorter’, even though they're ostensibly exactly the same.

“As the days get shorter, people can feel as though the ‘good’ hours of the day have been taken up by work,” shares consultant psychiatrist Dr Alex Hartley. “You might leave home when it’s dark or grey, spend the daylight hours at work and then finish when it’s already dark again.”

“Darker evenings can also change our behaviour. Going for a walk in the park on a bright summer evening can feel safe and refreshing, whereas you may be less inclined to do the same thing when it’s dark, cold or raining. For someone with anxiety, particularly if they have experienced trauma or previously felt unsafe outside at night, that can become an even bigger barrier.”

“Anxiety often exists in the background with peaks and troughs that can be influenced by our environment. When routines change, and there are fewer opportunities to do the things that usually make us feel good, some people can find their mental health becomes harder to manage.”

6 Simple Ways to Boost Wellbeing When the Clocks Change

If all this has left you dreading the coming months, don't panic: there are lots of things we can all do to lean into the beauty of autumn and winter, and minimise the impact of those 60 minutes.

“Because this summer has seen record-breaking weather, I anticipate that Brits will struggle with mood changes even more than previous years since a bigger adjustment will be needed when the shorter, colder days are here,” advises Dr Krishan. “But there are a few small changes you can make to work with daylight hours rather than against it as the season changes.”

1. Prioritise morning light

Step one: regulate that all-important circadian rhythm by getting as much natural light exposure as you can, particularly early in the day.

“Get outside early,” advises Walters. “Morning daylight is the strongest cue for resetting the body clock. Even on an overcast day, outdoor light is far brighter than indoor lighting, so a 20- to 30-minute walk before or during the working day helps keep circadian rhythms steady and supports serotonin production.”

2. Keep your sleep routine consistent

We get it: the timing change can throw all of us out of sync. But it's well worth attempting to stay as consistent as possible when it comes to sleep, in particular, which we all know has a huge impact on mood and wellbeing.

“Going to bed and getting up at the same time each day reinforces your body clock,” shares Walters. “If you're finding this tricky, consider shifting bedtime gradually by 10 to 15 minutes over several days rather than expecting an instant adjustment.”

Over the course of a few days, you should find you settle into a new regime fairly easily.

3. Stay physically active

“One of the best things you can do to boost mental wellbeing in autumn is to move your body,” advises Walters. “Regular exercise, especially outdoors, improves sleep quality and lifts mood by boosting endorphins. It doesn't need to be intense; consistency matters more.”

Lace up those trainers, pop on your dancing shoes—choose whatever movement you enjoy and makes you feel good.

@fryrsquared Springing forward straight into clock chaos There are loads of studies out there that highlight how illogical it all is - here are just a few: A chronobiological evaluation of the acute effects of Daylight Saving Time on traffic accident risk, by J Fritz, T VoPham, K Wright Jr, and C Vetter (2020) Daylight savings time and myocardial infarction, by A Sandhu, M Seth, and H Gurm (2014) Changing to Daylight Saving Time cuts into sleep and increases workplace injuries by C Barnes and D Wagner (2009) The human circadian clock's seasonal adjustment is disrupted by Daylight Saving Time, by T Kantermann, M Juda, M Merrow, T Roenneberg (2007) ♬ original sound - Hannah Fry

4. Lean into the darkness

Even on the darkest autumnal days, it can be helpful to use nature to our advantage and try to embrace the season—especially when it comes to light.

“When days start to get darker earlier, people naturally end up under brighter indoor lighting later into the evening: on phones, under overhead lights, or in front of the TV,” shares Dr Krishan. “In turn, this delays melatonin release and pushes your body clock later, so you end up tired in the morning and wired at night.

“Making the most of your whole home through this seasonal shift, upstairs included, is one of the simplest things you can do for your mood without any extra effort. Using softer lighting, stepping away from screens as the evening goes on and having a long wind-down routine will help counter the shift.”

Take this as permission to light those special candles.

5. Seek connection

As tempting as it is to hunker down at home under a heated blanket (and we totally endorse this, for the most part), it's important not to hibernate completely until spring. We know that social connections are vital for overall mental and physical wellbeing, and as much as you might struggle to leave the comfort of your sofa in winter, it's more important than ever to keep those social ties strong.

“Stay connected as the clocks change,” advises Walters. “The pull to hibernate is strong, but social contact is protective for mood. Plan regular activities with friends or family, and be mindful that isolation can deepen low mood.”

This might take some forward planning, or even being a lot more open with friends and family about what you're struggling with.

“Think about your social routine too,” notes Dr Hartley. “If you know you find winter difficult, tell the people around you and make plans in advance. That might mean arranging to meet at somebody’s house regularly so that maintaining those connections doesn’t depend on how you’re feeling on a particular evening.”

6. Focus on sleep quality

As much as consistency counts, so too does the quality of your shut eye.

“In the darker months, it's vital to protect the quality of your sleep,” encourages Dr Jemma Anderson, chartered educational psychologist and founder of Perceptive Educational Psychology Service. “A consistent bedtime routine, a comfortable sleep environment and reducing stimulating activities immediately before bedtime can all support the transition.

“However, if sleep difficulties persist rather than settling over time, it may be worthwhile looking at the wider causes rather than assuming the clock change is responsible.”

Shop MC UK's autumnal edit now:

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