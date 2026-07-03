The Emotional Burden of Being the 'Therapist Friend'—and How to Set Healthier Boundaries

I've always considered feeling deeply one of my greatest strengths.

When my best friend's long-term relationship ended, I spent days replaying our conversations as I lay awake at night, viscerally feeling her heartbreak as though it were my own.

A few months later, when another friend's relationship broke down, I spent days physically tense, my stomach churning each time my phone lit up, waiting for an update. When another close friend underwent surgery, I stayed in knots until I knew she was safely through it. And after a friend lost a parent, I had to log off work altogether that day because the sadness felt too heavy to carry alongside my own commitments.

For years, I assumed this was simply what being a good friend looked like. I take pride in being the person people call in a crisis - the one who listens, remembers every detail and seems to know when something is wrong before anyone says it out loud.

But recently, after what has felt like a particularly difficult year for many people around me, I've started to wonder whether my empathy comes at a cost.

I've noticed that joy has become complicated. Career wins and exciting plans can be shadowed by guilt, as though my own happiness is somehow inappropriate while people I love are struggling. At the same time, my own worries feel easier to dismiss. Compared with everything else going on, they rarely seem significant enough to take up space. In many of my closest friendships, I find I know every intimate detail of someone else’s inner world, while - despite our closeness - they know surprisingly little of mine. This is not because they don’t make space for me, but rather because I struggle to let them step into it.

As it turns out, I'm far from alone. New data from Counselling Directory, based on a YouGov survey of more than 2,000 UK adults, found that when people are feeling emotionally low, they're most likely to turn to a friend for support (35%), ahead of family members (33%) and partners (32%). Women are carrying much of this emotional labour, with 42% saying they would confide in a friend compared with 27% of men. Just 11% said they would turn to their GP, while as little as 7% would seek support from a therapist or counsellor.

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Psychologists say there can be another side to this story. Research suggests that highly empathetic people - especially those who struggle to separate their own emotions from others' - may be more vulnerable to anxiety, depression and emotional exhaustion. One aspect of this is known as 'emotional contagion': the tendency to unconsciously absorb the feelings of those around us. In other words, feeling deeply may be both our superpower and our Achilles' heel.

So, when does being a supportive friend tip into carrying emotional burdens that were never ours to hold? And how can we keep showing up for the people we love without sacrificing ourselves in the process? I asked top psychologists and therapists to explain.

Whilst you're here, you may want to learn more about compassion fatigue, how women are "stress holding" in their pelvic floors, and our guide to accessing online therapy . We’ve also got expert-led guides to recognising depression symptoms, coping tips for anxiety and healthy mental health habits we swear by, too.

Are you the 'therapist friend'? Top psychologists reveal how to set healthy boundaries to protect your mental health

What is the 'therapist friend'? And how to spot if you are one

Most friendship groups seem to have one: the person everyone instinctively turns to when life falls apart.

They're the friend who answers the late-night phone call, talks someone through a panic attack, remembers every detail of a break-up months later, and somehow always finds room to hold another person's emotions, even when their own life feels full to bursting.

On paper, these qualities sound entirely positive. After all, emotional support is one of the foundations of close friendship. Research consistently shows that strong social relationships are associated with better mental and physical health outcomes, lower rates of depression and even increased longevity.

The issue, psychologists say, isn't being supportive. It's when support becomes an identity.

"'The therapist friend' is rarely just tired," explains Dr Elena Touroni, Consultant Psychologist and Co-Founder of The Chelsea Psychology Clinic. "They are often carrying a weight they took on long before they were old enough to understand it wasn't theirs."

In clinical practice, Dr Touroni often sees people who have become so accustomed to prioritising the emotional needs of others that they struggle to recognise their own needs at all. What begins as kindness can slowly evolve into a pattern where somebody's value becomes tied to being needed, useful or emotionally available at all times.

For many, this role feels less like a conscious choice and more like a default setting.

"People who grew up in environments where their own emotional security depended on monitoring a parent's emotional state often develop nervous systems that are highly attuned to the distress of others," says Dr Touroni. "What served as protection in childhood can become an exhausting default in adult relationships."

Kendall Maloof, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, says there are several signs that somebody may have slipped into therapist-friend territory.

"You receive a call, and within five minutes you find yourself carrying somebody else's problems," she explains. "You lie awake at night replaying somebody else's trauma and wondering why you cannot stop. Everybody knows how good you are at listening to people, but what is the price you pay for that?"

According to Maloof, warning signs may include feeling emotionally drained after conversations, experiencing guilt when unavailable, regularly cancelling your own plans to support others, or feeling responsible for fixing another person's distress.

The biggest clue, however, may simply be imbalance. If you know everything about your friends' inner worlds but struggle to remember the last time somebody asked how you were - and truly listened to the answer - it may be worth asking whether your relationships have become reciprocal in practice, rather than simply in theory.

What role does empathy play in a friendship?

Empathy is, in many ways, the glue that holds friendships together.

It allows us to step into another person's world, understand their perspective and communicate one of the most powerful messages another human being can receive: you are not alone in this.

"Your sensitivity isn't the problem," says Maloof. "It is your greatest strength and, in many ways, it makes you invaluable to people in your life." But while empathy is often discussed as though it's a single quality, psychologists say the reality is far more complex.

"What the research reveals is that empathy is not one thing," explains Dr Touroni. "It involves at least two distinct processes: emotional contagion, which is the automatic mirroring of another person's feelings, and empathic concern, which is a more conscious awareness of another person's distress."

That distinction matters. Empathic concern allows us to support somebody while maintaining a sense of separation between their experience and our own. Emotional contagion, on the other hand, occurs when we begin to absorb another person's emotional state as if it belongs to us.

For highly empathetic people, that boundary can become blurred.

"Some people have a significantly more permeable boundary between their own nervous system and others'," says Dr Touroni. "Their body generates a version of another person's distress, not just an understanding of it."

This is why many self-described empaths report physically experiencing other people's emotions. Rather than simply understanding that a friend feels anxious or heartbroken, they may notice changes in their own body: tension in the chest, headaches, nausea or a lingering sense of unease.

The challenge is that while empathy strengthens connection, over-identification can slowly erode it. When we become overwhelmed by another person's emotions, we can move from compassion into distress - and that's where problems often begin.

What does the science say on being an empath?

The concept of the 'empath' has exploded in popularity online, but psychologists are cautious about treating it as a fixed personality type.

Instead, experts increasingly view empathy as a collection of traits, experiences and learned responses that exist on a spectrum.

"The piece that most people haven't considered is that feeling like 'I've always been this way' is itself part of the pattern," says Dr Touroni. "It usually reflects a learned response rather than a fixed character trait, and that means it can be worked with in therapy."

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Neuroscience may offer part of the explanation.

According to Maloof, highly empathetic people appear to experience stronger activation in brain systems involved in emotional processing and social understanding. Mirror neurons - brain cells thought to play a role in understanding and simulating the experiences of others - have become one possible explanation for why some people seem particularly sensitive to the emotions around them.

"If a person standing in front of you is experiencing pain, your brain does not simply observe," Maloof explains. "It simulates the experience. Your nervous system reacts as if the experience is yours."

Therapist and social worker Rebecca McBride says this process can have profound consequences for wellbeing.

"When we hear about something painful, we do not just understand it; our body physically responds to it in our chest, stomach and throat," she says. "Many empaths report headaches after difficult conversations, tightness in their chest after being around anxious people or a heavy body after spending time with somebody experiencing depression."

Over time, repeatedly absorbing the distress of others can become exhausting. Psychologists refer to one consequence of this as compassion fatigue. While traditionally associated with healthcare professionals and carers, experts say it can emerge in personal relationships too.

"Compassion fatigue is a recognised clinical response, developed from ongoing and sustained exposure to others' suffering," says Dr Touroni. "Eventually, over time, that sensitivity you have for others can begin to dull, and irritability or a sense of disconnection from the people we care about most can appear."

Importantly, she stresses that compassion fatigue isn't a sign that somebody cares too little. "It tends to show up in people who have been giving care without any equivalent replenishment for a very long time."

Research suggests that prolonged emotional labour can also increase vulnerability to anxiety, low mood and emotional exhaustion. Maloof believes many highly empathetic people unknowingly exist in a state of chronic hypervigilance.

"You're always scanning," she says. "Always detecting what's going on in the room. Always trying to predict what other people need from you. Many empaths have experienced this for so long that they believe it is normal. It isn't normal. It's hypervigilance pretending to be thoughtfulness."

How can you set healthy boundaries in your friendships, according to the experts?

The good news? Experts are clear that boundaries don't mean caring less.

If anything, they make sustainable care possible.

"The framing of 'setting boundaries' can sometimes miss what's actually needed because it positions the problem as external, as though someone is simply taking too much," says Dr Touroni.

"What I see clinically is that the more important shift is internal: recognising that your availability is not limitless and pretending otherwise doesn't make you more caring - it makes you a depleted version of yourself."

According to the experts, healthier boundaries may look like:

1. Check in with your own emotional capacity first

Before saying yes, ask yourself: What do I realistically have to give right now?

"A more useful question than 'How do I say no?' is: 'What do I actually have to give right now, and can I offer that honestly?'" says Dr Touroni.

"This might look like saying, 'I want to be properly present for this conversation - can we speak Thursday when I'm not carrying something difficult myself?'"

2. Remember that support doesn't equal responsibility

Being a friend doesn't mean becoming someone's sole emotional regulator.

"Feeling someone's pain doesn't imply that you need to carry everything you feel with you," says Maloof. "Learning how to distinguish between feeling someone's pain and carrying that pain with you isn't selfish."

3. Stop self-silencing

Therapist friends often minimise their own experiences because others' problems appear "bigger".

Yet reciprocal vulnerability is essential for healthy relationships.

If you notice that friends know very little about your inner world, consider this an invitation to gently begin sharing more.

4. Develop rituals that help you emotionally separate

Experts recommend consciously transitioning out of emotionally intense interactions.

This could mean going for a walk, journaling, exercising, taking a shower or simply naming what feelings belong to you and what belongs to someone else.

5. Seek support for yourself

If you consistently feel overwhelmed by others' emotions, therapy can be transformative.

"The piece that most people haven't considered is that feeling like 'I've always been this way' is itself part of the pattern," says Dr Touroni. "It usually reflects a learned response rather than a fixed character trait - and that means it can be worked with in therapy."

Ultimately, being a therapist friend isn't something that needs fixing. Your empathy is a strength. But as every psychologist I spoke to emphasised, compassion cannot flow endlessly in one direction. Because showing up for everyone else should never mean disappearing from your own life.

Calm the Chaos Journal £14.65 at Amazon Journaling can help create emotional separation after difficult conversations, giving you space to notice what’s yours and what isn’t. “Some people have a significantly more permeable boundary between their own nervous system and others’,” says Dr Elena Touroni. “Their body generates a version of another person’s distress.” If this is you, a journal like this one could be a good place to start. FP Movement nodpod Weighted Blanket £88 at Free People The Nodpod Weighted Blanket is designed to bring gentle, deep-touch pressure to the body - a sensation often linked to reduced anxiety and improved sleep quality. Unlike full-sized weighted blankets, its compact shape offers comfort without overwhelm, making it ideal for anyone who feels emotionally overstimulated or struggles to switch off after intense, empathy-heavy days. Neom Happiness Reed Diffuser £55 at Neom This reed diffuser is designed as an everyday emotional reset for your space, blending neroli, mimosa and lemon essential oils to create a light, uplifting atmosphere. Essential oils are a subtle way to shift your nervous system after emotionally heavy, empathy-filled days and bring a sense of brightness back into your environment.

How do you stop absorbing other people's emotions? Psychologists say the goal isn't to become less empathetic, but to become better at distinguishing between your emotions and somebody else's. "Some people have a significantly more permeable boundary between their own nervous system and others'," explains Dr Touroni. "Their body generates a version of another person's distress, not just an understanding of it." Experts recommend regularly checking in with your own emotional capacity, reminding yourself that you are not responsible for fixing other people's feelings, and creating rituals that help you decompress after emotionally intense conversations, such as journalling, exercising or spending time alone. If taking on others' emotions is affecting your wellbeing, therapy can also help you develop stronger emotional boundaries.