Trust Me, I’m A Gynaecologist—9 Simple Ways I Protect My Ovaries and Healthy Ageing

There’s a fine line between awareness and anxiety, and in the past six years, that line has been closely trodden, especially when it comes to our health. The booming post-COVID longevity conversation, combined with the proliferation of AI and social media, has made medical information (and misinformation) more accessible than ever. The result? A whole new world of knowledge and, simultaneously, confusion about what ‘healthy’ really looks like.

Women’s health, and particularly our reproductive health, has undeniably been impacted. Thanks to a combined effort by researchers, government select committees, femtech brands and health influencers, we’ve seen a huge growth in awareness about the gaps in research and care for women’s bodies. At the same time, advertising for fertility services and solutions, from egg freezing to at-home hormone tests, has ramped up, with a report by the advertising regulator finding at least 9,340 ads for fertility services posted on Google and Meta between 2024 and 2025.

In one way, the conversation has been vital and enlightening. On the other, it’s contributed to a rise in cyberchondria - the phrase coined for internet-fuelled health anxiety. In fact, The Independent reported in 2024 that 22% of young adults felt pressure from social media to freeze their eggs or sperm.

It’s why I was initially cautious about covering the connection between ovarian health and longevity. As research increasingly explores the role our ovaries may play in healthy ageing, it's a difficult topic to ignore, but one that could easily create more anxiety than understanding. After years of worrying about the sharpness of your fertility cliff, the endless array of reproductive health conditions, the risks of miscarriage and many challenges of menopause, the last thing you want to hear is that the rate at which your ovaries age may influence your lifespan.

The evidence suggests, however, that the two are connected, and it doesn’t need to be bad news. In fact, as Dr Natalie Getreu , global expert in ovarian biology and co-founder of Hertility , explains, ovarian ageing isn’t something to worry about. Instead, it’s about getting curious. “The narrative that women should be anxious about egg loss, racing against a biological clock, or treating their fertility as something fragile and finite is both scientifically oversimplified and genuinely unhelpful,” she explains. “There is a meaningful connection between ovarian health and long-term wellbeing, but it’s part of a much bigger picture.”

The best news? Many of the factors linked to healthy ovarian ageing are the same habits that support overall long-term health, and the chances are you're already doing some of them. Ahead, Dr Getrue and gynaecologist Dr Charis Chambers , chief medical officer at Clue , share the daily habits they practice to protect their ovarian health and promote healthy ageing.

If you’re interested in learning more about the intricacies of your health in simple, science-backed ways, be sure to check out our guides to cycle tracking , how to tackle persistent fatigue , and what the renaming of PCOS to PMOS means for women’s health. We’ve also got investigations into medical trauma and endometriosis and the issue of misdiagnosis amongst women with PMDD .

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I'm a gynaecologist - these are the daily habits I prioritise for healthy ovarian ageing

What is ovarian ageing?

A completely normal and natural part of the ageing process, ovarian ageing is the “decline in the number and quality of eggs that ultimately ends with menopause,” says Dr Chambers.

Though most of us become aware of this decline during mid-life, the process actually begins whilst we’re still in our mother’s uterus. “We’re born with our lifetime supply of eggs, which typically sits between one and two million,” says Dr Getreu.

Dr Getreu explains that the ageing process does typically speed up in our mid to late thirties so that by the time we reach menopause, only a few hundred eggs remain. But the rate at which this happens is highly individual, based on a mix of genetic, lifestyle and environmental factors. “Whilst ovarian ageing is universal, its pace is deeply personal, which is exactly why a one-size-fits-all timeline doesn't really exist,” she says.

How does ovarian ageing impact longevity?

The important thing to note here is that, whilst ovarian ageing has close links to our overall longevity, it’s not a cause-and-effect relationship. Going through menopause earlier doesn’t guarantee a shorter life, whilst later menopause doesn’t determine that you’ll live to be 100.

That said, it is an important relationship to be aware of and understand because research consistently shows links between later menopause and longer lifespan.

“Women who reach menopause later tend, on average, to live longer and have lower rates of cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, and cognitive decline,” confirms Dr Getreu, who explains that much of this comes down to the loss of oestrogen that occurs during perimenopause and menopause. “Oestrogen is profoundly protective for our heart, skin, brain and bone health,” she says. “The longer the body is exposed to its own natural oestrogen, the longer those protective effects appear to last.”

What this means, Dr Getreu concludes, is that our ovaries are a useful window into our wider health. “The same factors that protect your cardiovascular and metabolic health tend to support your ovaries too, and vice versa,” she says. “Think of it less as a separate concern and more as one thread in a much larger picture of wellbeing.”

How much control do we have over ovarian ageing?

It’s really important not to panic about ovarian ageing, especially because half of it is determined by your genetics. “Family history is a strong predictor of age at menopause,” explains Dr Chambers. “Many women destined for early menopause have increased ovarian reserve depletion due to a change in their DNA response pathways. This means that they don’t repair damage to their DNA as well, which results in earlier ovarian ageing.”

There are, however, things we can do to slow ovarian ageing. “About half of our ovarian ageing is influenced by modifiable lifestyle, environmental and medical factors,” says Dr Chambers, who, along with Dr Getreu, shares the things she does to protect against ovarian decline.

9 gynaecologist-approved habits for healthy ovarian ageing:

1. Avoid smoking

“Smoking is one of the most impactful modifiable risk factors in ovarian ageing,” says Dr Chambers, who explains that the degree of impact depends on the amount and duration of smoking.

“Menopause occurs up to four years earlier in smokers,” she says, explaining that this is due to a faster decline in anti-müllerian hormone (AMH), which provides “an important marker of ovarian function and reserve.”

2. Exercise regularly, without overtraining

The magic of exercise is in the balance, says Dr Getreu. “Moderate, consistent exercise supports insulin sensitivity, reduces inflammation and helps to regulate the hormones that govern ovarian function,” she explains, pointing to walking, swimming, cycling and strength training all as great protective forms of movement for ovarian health.

But, she caveats, “very high-intensity exercise without adequate recovery can suppress reproductive hormones. The sweet spot is regular, enjoyable movement rather than unmanaged extremes.”

If you’re worried or unsure about your training load, it’s always best to consult a qualified doctor or PT who can advise you on programming.

3. Eat an antioxidant-rich diet

“Oxidative stress is a key driver of egg quality decline,” says Dr Getreu. “Foods high in antioxidants, such as berries, leafy greens, nuts, olive oil and oily fish, help to counteract this.”

She recommends the Mediterranean diet, known to be high in plant-based foods, healthy fats and antioxidants, as having the strongest evidence base for better reproductive health.

4. Prioritise sleep

We all know that sleep is a superpower, and it turns out that our ovaries love it too. “Seven to nine hours of good-quality sleep is genuinely one of the most powerful things you can do for hormonal health across the board,” emphasises Dr Getreu.

On the flip side, she explains that “chronic poor sleep elevates cortisol and affects the reproductive hormones that support ovarian health,” whilst Dr Chambers says that disruption to our circadian rhythm can advance AMH depletion by around one year.

5. Limit alcohol consumption

It will come as no surprise that alcohol doesn’t do our ovarian health any favours. And whilst neither expert says that we need to eliminate it entirely, they are clear that moderation is essential.

“Alcohol, in excess, disrupts hormonal signalling and is linked to elevated oestrogen metabolism,” says Dr Getreu, who explains that over time, this can impair ovarian function.

NHS guidance for alcohol consumption is no more than 14 units a week, though it’s important to note there are no completely safe levels of alcohol consumption.

6. Maintain a healthy body weight

BMI is far from a perfect measure of health, but both experts are confident in their assertion that body weight does play a role in ovarian health.

“Both excess and very low body fat affect oestrogen metabolism and ovarian function,” says Dr Getreu. “Our adipose (fat) tissue produces oestrogen so extremes in either direction can throw hormonal balance off.”

7. Keep an eye on chronic stress

Women’s health issues are very often pinned to stress, which Dr Getreu says can sometimes be misleading. “Stress alone does not explain most fertility issues,” she clarifies, “but chronic stress can affect sleep, inflammation, libido, cycle regularity and lifestyle behaviours.”

The goal, she explains, is not to eliminate stress (honestly, who could?), but to build moments of recovery into our daily life. “Recovery looks like movement, boundaries, therapy, breathwork, time outdoors and social connection - whatever is genuinely sustainable for you,” she says.

8. Don’t ignore menstrual cycle changes

How many times have you groaned at the sight of your period? Too many, probably.

Our menstrual cycle gets a bad rap, but it’s actually a vital indication of health, as Dr Getreu tells us.

“Irregular, absent, very heavy, very painful or suddenly changing periods can sometimes point to underlying health issues,” she explains. “Seeking help early doesn’t mean something is seriously wrong, but it gives you information and options.”

For help, it’s always best to speak to your GP or a registered healthcare provider before turning to the internet for answers.

9. Consider environmental exposures

There’s still some grey area on this one, as research is still evolving. But whilst it’s difficult to control everything we’re exposed to, reducing unnecessary exposure to endocrine-disrupting chemicals is likely to be beneficial to your hormones.

“EDC's are found in certain plastics, pesticides and personal care products,” says Dr Getreu, who suggests “making sensible precautions where practical, such as choosing glass or stainless steel over plastic for food storage or opting for fragrance-free products.”

Shop MC-UK approved hormone health resources now:

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