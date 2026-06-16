Running Experts Swear by This 10 Minute Habit for Transforming Your Times—I Bet You Haven't Heard of It

If you're prepping for a race, you'll know that the week before the big day can be a weird experience. You've clocked up the miles, your training plan is complete, and now you're suddenly told to do less - less running and more resting.

But when those pre-race nerves creep in, this is perhaps why more and more runners are turning to a shakeout run the day before race day. The short, easy run has long been a staple among elite athletes, but it's increasingly becoming part of recreational runners' routine, too.

Scrolling through TikTok before I recently ran a half marathon, my FYP was full of runners heading out for a few easy miles, claiming it helps them feel looser, calmer and more prepared for race day.

And there may be some science behind it too. This 2023 review published in Sports Medicine found that endurance athletes tended to perform best when they reduced training volume while maintaining training frequency during a taper period. While that doesn't prove shakeout runs improve performance, it does suggest there may be some benefits to keeping some light movement in your routine before an event.

This got me thinking: does every runner need to do a shakeout run? I spoke to two running experts to find out what exactly a shakeout run is, the benefits it may offer, and when you're better off resting instead. And while you're here, we've got plenty of running-related content, including the running boom, running tips for beginners, marathon training tips, how to run faster and how to run for longer.

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What is a shakeout run?

A shakeout run is a short, easy run completed in the 24 to 48 hours before a race that typically lasts anywhere between 15 and 30 minutes and should be done at a comfortable, conversational pace.

"Think of it as a final systems check," says Lillie Bleasdale, Founder & Head Coach of online women's run coaching collective, PASSA. "It allows runners to loosen up after travelling, sitting for long periods, or simply easing back into movement during the taper period. It can also help maintain a sense of normality and routine in what is often a highly emotional and nerve-wracking few days before a big race."

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As Bleasdale puts it, at this stage all of the hard work has already been done. "Instead, it’s about helping the body and mind feel prepared for race day."

When it comes to a shakeout run, there's no one-size-fits-all approach. The key is keeping the effort easy enough so you finish feeling refreshed rather than exhausted. If you're breathing hard or treating it like a workout, chances are you've gone too far.

What are the benefits of a shakeout run?

1. It improves circulation and warms the muscles

The most immediate effect a taper run will have is on circulation and muscle temperature, says Rebecca Bossick, physiotherapist and co-founder of One Body LDN.

"Running, even a light jog, raises your heart rate and body temperature enough to push oxygen-rich blood through tissues that may have been sitting relatively static during the taper."

Bleasdale agrees. Physically, one of the biggest benefits is simply getting the body moving. "A short, easy run can increase blood flow, gently activate the muscles and help reduce feelings of stiffness without creating any meaningful fatigue."

As the muscles warm, they become more pliable, which is why runners often feel noticeably looser and more fluid after a shakeout.

2. It helps with taper legs

One of the most common complaints in race week is the sudden feeling of heavy, sluggish legs, despite reducing your training and focusing solely on recovery.

According to Bossick, this is generally a normal response to tapering, rather than a sign that something is wrong.

"In most cases, it's usually a good sign rather than a worrying one, reflecting how the body is responding to the sudden drop in training load," she says.

This happens because when training volume drops, your muscles begin replenishing their glycogen stores, Bossick explains. "Glycogen binds with water when it is stored, and that extra fluid is what makes the legs feel heavier than usual. This is normal, and it happens because your body is restocking its main fuel source ahead of race day."

A short shakeout run can help counter this feeling by gently reintroducing movement, supporting circulation and helping your body feel more 'switched on' ahead of race day.

3. It helps your body feel ready to run

There is also a neuromuscular element to a shakeout run, which in essence means how efficiently your body remembers to run.

After a taper, when training volume drops, runners often describe feeling flat or 'uncoordinated ', as the body hasn't been moving to its usual rhythms.

"A short shakeout helps reestablish these movement patterns without depleting the fast-twitch fibres you will need on race morning, which is why 15 to 20 minutes at a leisurely pace tends to be the sweet spot," says Bossick.

4. It calms pre-race nerves

Bleasdale argues that psychologically, the benefits can be even greater. The final few days before a goal race can bring a lot of nervous energy; many runners start questioning their fitness, overanalysing race strategy or convincing themselves they’ve somehow lost fitness during the taper.

"A shakeout run provides reassurance," she says. "It allows athletes to reconnect with their body, remind themselves that they feel strong and capable, and channel some of that nervous energy into movement. For many runners, they finish a shakeout feeling calmer, more confident and excited to race."

Ultimately, the biggest benefit to a shakeout run is often confidence, says Bleasdale. "When athletes arrive at the start line feeling physically prepared and mentally settled, they’re far more likely to perform at their best."

This can be backed up by research published in the Sports Medicine Journal, which found a single bout of exercise can improve mood and reduce stress and anxiety responses. This may help to explain why runners often report feeling calmer and more settled after a shakeout run.

What are the biggest mistakes runners make when doing a shakeout run?

The most common mistake Bleasdale sees is runners treating a shakeout run like any other training session.

"The most common mistake is turning the shakeout run into an actual workout," she says. "Many runners start with good intentions but then find themselves running too fast because they feel fresh after the taper. The purpose of a shakeout is not to test your fitness or squeeze in one final training session."

The instinct to do more can be counterproductive. Nothing you do in the final 24 hours before a race will make you fitter, but it can make you more fatigued.

Another mistake is making the run too long. "A shakeout should leave you feeling better than when you started. If you’re finishing the run tired, you’ve likely done too much," says Bleasdale.

It's also easy to fall into the mindset that a shakeout run is essential, when in reality it's not necessary for everyone. If travelling logistics, race timing or personal preference mean it doesn’t happen, it’s not something to panic about. "The best pre-race routine is always the one that leaves you feeling relaxed and confident."

Bossick adds that one of the biggest mistakes is introducing anything new during race week. "The golden rule of race week is to change as little as possible, so the eve of a marathon is the worst possible time to introduce a session your body isn't used to."

Whether that's a shakeout run, new running shoes or a different fuelling strategy, this is generally the time to stick to what you know.

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