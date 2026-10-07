We're deep in 2026, and the hype around reformer Pilates is showing no signs of waning, much to my delight. I've been practising the method religiously (trust me, I am evangelical about its benefits) and couldn't be more thrilled that it's well and truly hit the mainstream.

But just like anything popular, with great interest comes great responsibility. It's fair to say that reformer Pilates is a market that's being capitalised upon—and iterations have sprung up that I'm definitely sceptical about. Far from being a trend, Pilates is a centuries-old methodology that demands precision, technique and a deep understanding of the fundamental moves as a bare minimum—not only to bank the benefits, but also to ensure that we're not doing more harm than good to our bodies.

It follows, then, that the advent of home reformer beds is something I've felt conflicted about. On the one hand, I totally endorse home reformer beds making Pilates more accessible (hefty price tag aside), but on the flip side, the practice is all about tiny, preferably hands-on tweaks that can take a move from easy to eye-watering in a second—something that, IMHO, simply can't be replicated in a home environment.

It's fair to say, then, that I was dubious my mind would be changed on this—that is, until I tried NordicTrack's brand-new Ultra 1 reformer bed—their first designed specifically for at-home use. I was lucky enough to try one out in a 1-to-1 lesson with Reform RX co-founder and Pilates pro, Yvette McGaffin; find out if it won me over below.

In the meantime, we don't like to brag, but our Pilates content is stellar: check out our guides to the best Pilates exercises of all time, the best Pilates moves for building muscle, and the best Pilates moves for runners—plus, find out how one Health Writer got on when she tried the viral Pilates with Izzy 25-day challenge, here.

I Tried NordicTrack's Luxe New Ultra 1 At-Home Reformer Pilates Bed—and I’m a Huge Fan

What is the NordicTrack Ultra 1 reformer?

NordicTrack's Ultra 1 reformer is the brand's first home bed offering. Building on the strength of its popular treadmill technology alongside the boom in home and online workouts, the Ultra 1 combines a sleek home bed with an integrated screen, allowing you to access online classes.

"The Ultra 1 Reformer is a studio-quality Pilates experience reimagined for the home," shares Yvette McGaffin, director of Pilates at iFIT and founder of Reform RX. "What makes it different is that we haven't simply taken a traditional reformer and put a screen on it; the whole experience has been designed around how people actually want to use Pilates at home.

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"The Ultra 1 Reformer also brings together the physical experience of a premium reformer with the intelligence and content ecosystem of iFIT. So you get the feeling of being in a beautiful studio, but with the convenience and consistency of having that experience at home."

The result? A seriously stylish reformer that matches with substance: the classes are plentiful and tailored for beginners and advanced users alike, while the machine is intuitive and simple to get the hang of—more on this below.

NordicTrack's Ultra 1 reformer is the brand's first home bed offering, building on the strength of its popular treadmill technology. (Image credit: Anna Bartter)

What are the benefits of using the NordicTrack Ultra 1 reformer?

The mental and physical benefits of a consistent Pilates practice are well-established, and if you're a regular MC UK reader, you'll likely be acquainted with them. We're talking improved posture, core strength, balance, mobility and body awareness (to name just a few)—but the Ultra 1 goes beyond these advantages and offers something that's really at the heart of an effective Pilates regime: consistency.

"For me, the biggest benefit is consistency," agrees McGaffin. "Pilates is one of those practices where you really feel the benefit of doing it regularly, and life can make that surprisingly difficult. Even when you love your studio, getting there at a particular time, week after week, isn't always realistic.

"Having a reformer at home changes that. You can get on for 20 or 30 minutes when it works for you, before the kids are up, between meetings, or at the end of the day. And that ability to make Pilates fit around your life, rather than your life around Pilates, is where I think the real value lies."

Is the NordicTrack Ultra 1 reformer suitable for everyone?

It would be easy to assume that an at-home reformer bed would only suit those with some in-class experience, but McGaffin says this isn't necessarily the case.

"A really well-designed at-home reformer can be a wonderful place to start," she tells MC UK. "You don't need to be flexible, strong or 'good at Pilates' to begin. That's what the practice is for. The crucial thing is having the right instruction. Pilates has a language of its own, and if you've never used a reformer before, things like spring resistance, footbar positions and carriage movement can initially feel unfamiliar."

However, not all home-based reformers are created equal. If you're a beginner, look for one that is intuitive and preferably offers real-time feedback if you're unsure of spring changes and other tricks that more experienced users think of as second nature.

"For a beginner, those little details can make a big difference," agrees McGaffin. "You're not standing there wondering whether you've put the right springs on—the equipment and the instruction work together to give you that reassurance, so you can focus on learning the movement and building confidence."

Anna's first impression of the machine is that it's super chic, as well as smooth, seamless and sleek—no clunking metal or squeaky springs. (Image credit: Anna Bartter)

Can an at-home reformer bed ever be as effective as in-studio classes?

So, time for the million-dollar question: is a home reformer bed really as good as going to a class IRL? For me, the proof will be in the pudding (more on this below), but McGaffin offers an alternative view, too.

"I don't think anything completely replaces being in a room with an exceptional instructor, and I wouldn't want to pretend that it does," she reflects. "There's something special about an instructor being physically present, seeing your body and making those tiny adjustments. That's part of what makes Pilates such a beautiful practice."

That being said, there's no doubt that the way we work out has changed almost beyond recognition in recent years, with more and more of us choosing to exercise via online classes from home. According to research conducted by PureGym, around 25% of UK adults solely work out at home—raising the question: should we ditch the either/or mentality around the idea altogether?

"We've moved beyond the idea that home and studio have to compete with one another," agrees McGaffin. "A great at-home reformer can give you access to high-quality instruction, consistency and a genuine reformer practice in a way that fits around your life. For someone who might otherwise do Pilates once a week because of time or logistics, being able to practise three or four times at home can completely change the relationship they have with movement."

"For me, the real opportunity is making Pilates part of everyday life, not something you only do when you can get to a studio."

I tried NordicTrack's newest reformer bed, the Ultra 1—my honest thoughts

It's safe to say, as a Health and Fitness Writer, the very best part of my job is having access not only to the newest, most exciting wellness launches but also being lucky enough to meet expert trainers who have poured their heart and soul into the products I get to test.

So, it's with much excitement and a lot of gratitude that I arrive at a stunning venue in central London to try out the Ultra 1—and my instructor is McGaffin herself. We start strong, as she comments that I 'look like I do a lot of Pilates'—reader, she's not wrong. But Pilates is so much more than an aesthetic, so I know she's saying I appear strong, and she's about to put her theory well and truly to the test as she puts me through my paces on the bed.

My overall first impression? Well, without doubt, it looks super chic; you can tell that this is a seriously impressive machine, right off the bat.

"Aesthetics were important to us," shares McGaffin. "If you're going to have a reformer in your home, it needs to feel like something you want to live with, not something you want to hide away."

But more than this, it feels really good to use, too. It's smooth, seamless and sleek—no clunking metal or squeaky springs here. In fact, you can't see the springs at all—but you'll know from the screen whether you're using the right ones, which is super handy if you forget mid-movement.

"Rather than having exposed springs that you manually adjust, the springs are engaged using simple push-buttons, so changing your resistance is much more intuitive," explains McGaffin. "The machine then shows your spring engagement and footbar position in real time on the screen, so you have a clear visual cue that you've set the reformer correctly before you start moving."

So, it looks good, and it feels good—but does it feel like a decent workout? In a word: absolutely. I'm impressed by the range of sessions available on the connected screen (which you can tilt, pivot or swivel so as not to interfere with your workout) and also by the real-time feedback I'm getting. As a Peloton fan (six years and counting—and still going strong), I have no doubt that I'd make excellent use of the Ultra 1 at home as well.

Now to find the room for it...

Anna finds the machine hard to fault—and loves the fact that you can't see the springs at all, but can tell from the screen whether you're using the right ones. (Image credit: Anna Bartter)

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Why is now a great time to launch the Ultra 1? Why now? I asked McGaffin—and it's clear she's given plenty of thought to this very question already. "We're seeing a really interesting evolution in Pilates," she tells me. "It's gone from being something many people discovered through a studio or a particular instructor to becoming a much bigger part of how people think about strength, longevity and wellbeing. I love that Pilates has become more accessible without losing what makes it special." "After more than 20 years in this industry, what excites me most is seeing people discover that Pilates doesn't have to be intimidating or performative. You don't have to look a certain way, be incredibly flexible or already know what you're doing. You just have to start." "For me, the future of Pilates is about bringing together great movement, great teaching, thoughtful design and technology that genuinely serves the experience. The machine should never be the hero. You are."