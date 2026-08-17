If You’ve Fallen Out of Love With Foundation in Your 30s, This Hydrating, Blurring Alternative Still Gives Impressive Coverage

Turning 34 several weeks ago meant having a funny internal conversation about whether I could still realistically count myself in my 'early-thirties' these days. The conclusion I came to was that no, I was now officially in 'mid-thirties' territory – and while there was nothing scary about this whatsoever, it did offer me the perfect opportunity to take stock of my skincare and makeup to determine if it's still working for me at this age.

Makeup-wise, I feel as though I've sort of grown out of foundations. As you hit your thirties and beyond, it's fairly normal to switch to lighter base products that don't cling to dryness, fine lines, and the like. I've since become a skin tint girlie through and through. But sometimes, I do feel like reaching for a foundation, be it on a day when my skin needs a little extra 'help,' or before an evening event I want a little 'more' for.

This is when I discovered the magic of foundation balms, which are said to be a great option for your thirties and beyond thanks to their sheer-yet-buildable coverage and blurring properties. Pro Makeup Artist, Joy Adenuga, calls them "an excellent option for anyone concerned about dryness or fine lines, as they move with the skin rather than settling into texture." That said, they're pretty versatile, working for a range of skin types (normal, dry, combination). Oily skin types may just need to powder them down, but can still certainly enjoy them.

Foundation balms, Adenuga describes, "make for easy application and bridge the gap between skincare and foundation." She adds: "Unlike traditional liquid foundations, which tend to be water-based and available in a range of finishes from matte to dewy, balm formulas are rich in emollients, oils and waxes that melt into the skin on contact. This gives them a creamy texture and a finish that looks incredibly skin-like rather than overly perfected."

For application, Celebrity Makeup Artist Mezhgan Hussainy says starting with less is key. "You can build coverage, but it's much harder to take it away," she explains. "With a balm, I like to pick up a small amount and start in the centre of the face, where most people need the most evening out, and blend outward." For this texture, you can use fingertips, a beauty sponge or a dense brush, "depending on the formula and the finish you want."

If you're interested in trying a balm foundation, the good news is that more and more are hitting the market. From old favourites to newer gems by L'Oreal Paris and Clinique, here's how I fared when trying 5 of the best foundation balms.

How We Test

The Marie Claire UK team takes product testing seriously, committed to delivering accurate, honest, and genuinely helpful reviews for our readers. We applied and wore each of these foundation balms for extended periods and in different conditions to properly assess how they perform. We assessed each for packaging, texture, coverage, skincare benefits, shade range, longevity, and finish.

The Best Foundation Balms

Best Overall: Clinique Daily Calm™ Foundation Makeup Balm

Clinique Clinique Daily Calm™ Foundation Makeup Balm £43 at Boots

Before (above) and after (below) applying Clinique Daily Calm™ Foundation Makeup Balm (Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

Clinique's Daily Calm Foundation Makeup Balm is still fairly new to the market, but it's made a major impression already – particularly, in this case, on me. My favourite of the bunch, this hydrating, blurring balm has a gorgeous skin-like finish thanks to its sheer-yet-buildable coverage. It feels light and fresh on the skin, which is no surprise given it features a soothing botanical blend, calming magnolia, and hyaluronic acid to create the perfect makeup-meets-skincare complexion product.

Best lightweight: L'Oréal Paris True Match Hyaluron Tinted Balm Solid Foundation

L'oréal Paris True Match Hyaluron Tinted Balm Solid Foundation £18.99 at Boots

Before (above) and after (below) applying L'Oréal Paris True Match Hyaluron Tinted Balm Solid Foundation (Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

The newest product to hit the stands, L'Oreal Paris' offering is an affordable way to dip your toe into foundation balms if you're still a little hesitant. This is a great lightweight formula that has a buildable level of coverage, starting super naturally. Perhaps the other biggest selling point here is its skincare-first ingredients list, which spotlights hyaluron emollients to hydrate and blur the skin, for a gorgeous flattering effect that also prioritises skin health. Best applied with a dense foundation brush, this is the perfect entry point into this category.

Best Matte: Laura Mercier Tinted Blur Balm

Laura Mercier Tinted Blur Balm £39 at Boots

Before (above) and after (below) applying Laura Mercier Tinted Blur Balm (Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

Laura Mercier's balm has a definite blurring effect that'll have a clear appeal to those who prefer more of a matte finish. If you're excess oil-prone, this will be a great one to try. I did find the Tinted Blur Balm to feel a little less hydrating than some of the others, meaning it clung to areas of dryness (and a few fine lines) in my skin, perhaps indicating it's better for slightly younger skin. However, this may just be my skin type; if you like a matte finish, it is still well worth a go.

Best Dewy: Merit The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

Not a 'balm' in the traditional sense, Merit's Complexion Stick is a long-time favourite of mine, and its smooth, balmy texture means I was happy to sneak it into this line-up. For those where time is of the essence come morning time, a balm in a stick like this one is arguably far more convenient; it's just so easy to swipe on and go. The Minimalist has a lovely dewy (yet natural) finish that looks velvety and smooth, and a little goes a long way. Apply it directly to the face, then buff in with a dense brush.

Best Coverage: Trinny London Just A Touch

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

After something with a little more coverage? Try a rich balm like Trinny London's, which is designed to be used in small amounts (it's very pigmented) and buffed out. I use this right after applying some dewy skincare, and add a little with my fingertips before blending across my face. It can also be used as a concealer when applied directly to a specific area, making it a great multitasker, too.