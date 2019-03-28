Personalise your new season jeans or jacket online today...

Words by Sarah-Rose Harrison

If, like us, you always turn to Zara for fashion forward staples that effortlessly tap into the season’s trends without breaking the bank – think, mules adorned with seashells, spliced shirts and neon cycling shorts. You’ll be thrilled to learn that the high street favourite has launched its debut personalisation service ‘EDITED.’ Enabling customers to completely customise pieces from its capsule denim collection, TRF.

Available to purchase at selected stores (Barcelona, Amsterdam and Milan) and online at Zara.com customers can choose from seventeen pieces to customise, including oversized denim jackets, Mom jeans, mini skirts, midi skirts and distressed shorts – each in a variation of washes and cuts.

With a focus upon creativity each piece can be completely customised with up to eleven characters. Once you’ve selected your piece and the location of your embroidery, choose from a variety of fonts and various thread shades to have your piece personalised with. The online service is ideal for the indecisive among us, showcasing step-by-step imagery illustrating your ideas so you can get an idea of how your chosen word will look in real life.

If, like us, you have a Pinterest board solely dedicated to DIY denim then Zara’s EDITED collection will be right up your street. You can co all-out with a large motif across the back of your jacket, or keep it super minimal with just your initials embroidered on the waistband of your jeans. Font 1 in white looks best against light-wash denim, lending a covetable vintage appeal to your personalised piece.

Starting from just £19.99 the collection is available for both collection in-store and usual home delivery.