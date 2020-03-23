You might recognise Diana’s watch in the sweet mother’s day photo

Yesterday Kate Middleton shared the sweet Mother’s Day card Prince George made for her. In a post on Instagram, Katherine also shared some unseen family photos alongside the caption, ‘To mothers new and old and families spending today together and apart – we are thinking of you all at this difficult time’.

These included a picture of the Duke and Duchess giving Princess Charlotte and Prince George piggyback rides in Norfolk, as well as one of Carol Middleton holding a newborn Katherine.

Another photo showed Princess Diana, sitting with Princes William and Harry in a garden, which looks to have been taken in the late 1980s.

She is wearing a simple white shirt and printed pleated skirt, accessorised with gold earrings, her engagement ring and a watch.

The thing gold timepiece with round face may look familiar to you, because it appears to be the same one from that famous photograph where she wore two watches.

Taken in July 1981 at a polo game, it showed her wearing her gold watch next to Prince Charles’, as a symbol of her love for him.