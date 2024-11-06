Undisputedly one of fashion’s most coveted pieces, the Chanel Flap Bag is a timeless icon. Introduced in the 1950s as a breakthrough women’s accessory, the 2.55 Flap Bag dared to challenge women’s handbag norms by offering a shoulder strap in contrast to traditional handheld designs.

Making a case for women’s accessories to be both practical and stylish in equal measure, allowing modern women to carry a handbag seamlessly whilst on the go, the Flap Bag captured the cultural zeitgeist with its design and approach to functionality - as more women moved into the workplace.

The Flap Bag was an instant hit with its modern design featuring Chanel’s diamond-stitch quilting and the iconic burgundy interior lining - motifs that were inspired by men’s jackets and Coco Chanel’s early childhood through her uniform at the Aubazine Abbey convent.

Since then, the bag has been reimagined many times, inspiring many of the brand’s other iconic handbag styles. In the 1980s, former creative director Karl Lagerfeld reinterpreted the Flap Bag with another set of features that would become classic brand motifs. These included the Double C turn-lock closure and a sophisticated leather woven chain, all of which continue to reappear in modern versions of the bag. Additionally, Lagerfeld also introduced the Double Flap Bag within the Flap Bag lineage, which simply features an additional exterior flap for extra storage.

(Image credit: Future)

Over the years, Lagerfeld continued to innovate upon Chanel’s iconic designs, with the Flap Bag serving as a key source of inspiration. Variations like the Mini Flap, the Chanel 19 Flap, and the Single Flap helped solidify the Flap Bag’s enduring authority, which remains strong 70 years after its launch.

The classic bag’s elegance and endless reinventions continue to attract Hollywood’s A-list, with stars like Victoria Beckham, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Katie Holmes frequently photographed carrying this iconic accessory. But celebrities aren’t the only ones drawn to its allure; style enthusiasts and avid luxury collectors alike hail the Chanel Flap Bag as one of the most iconic handbags of all time.

With artistry at its forefront, each classic bag is meticulously crafted by hand at Ateliers de Verneuil-en-Halatte, one of the brand’s prized workshops, where artisans train for at least four years to master the techniques required to create these handbags. The process itself takes around 15 hours and up to 180 steps, which explains why this timeless bag remains a signature luxury item in the fashion world.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This season has been no exception, with Lagerfeld’s successor, Virginie Viard, presenting her ultimate vision for the Flap Bag in her final collection for Chanel during the autumn/winter 2024 season. Among the 68 handbags showcased, a clear standout emerged: a distinguished Flap Bag adorned in shearling.

(Image credit: Future)

Introducing the Shearling Lambskin Flap Bag: this exquisite purse features a classic silhouette with shearling trim along the top flap and back. The upper part of the bag showcases the brand’s distinctive diamond-quilted pattern, while the lower section contrasts in Chanel’s signature Brown 22 leather. For the clasp, Viard chose a timeless 24K gold double-C hardware, complementing the bag’s brown strap. Truly, a quintessential collector’s piece.

The bag first appeared on the catwalk this feb, styled with a matching lambskin and shearling jacket, cuffed straight-leg jeans, and sleek black boots. Swaying effortlessly as the model held it in one hand, the handbag instantly became a standout of the new season. Amid spectators' oohs and ahs, the bag—while magnificent in design—also captures Chanel’s signature craftsmanship. At the same time, it maintains a playful touch, blending traditional materials and textures for the holiday season with the brand’s celebrated elegance.

Shop the Chanel Flap Bag