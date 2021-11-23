Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Wondering what winter shoe trends to get on board with for the AW21 season? Chic Parisian-based influencer Ellie Delphine (from @slipintostyle) shares her favourite styles, from puffer boots to party shoes.

As much as I enjoyed summertime and lived my best life in high heeled sandals and open toe platforms (check out my favourite spring summer shoe trends here), I will admit I’m glad for temperatures dropping because it means I get to wear all my favourite cozy boots.

Here are some of my favourite styles for the fall winter season to come from the most comfortable to the most elevated.

1. Puffer boots

Puffer boots are my go-to when I’m out and about around town, hopping from meeting to meeting. Not only do they keep my feet warm, wearing them feels like walking on clouds and they are surprisingly featherweight. Styling them is the easiest thing in the world: throw on a pair of leggings or your favourite sweatpants and you’re good to go. Trust me, a pair of puffy, pillowy boots is the most sensible addition to your shoe collection this fall.

Top picks: Gia Borghini padded boots (€395) | INUIKII Leather-paneled snow boots (£229)

2. Track sole boots

You probably haven’t escaped the track-sole trend which has set permanent residency on the fashion scene for the past two seasons. Truth be told, lug sole boots are a most functional and sensible shoe trend as the clunky sole keeps you from sliding or slipping in the rain and sleet.

Also, if you’re on the market for an edgy touch to your autumn outfits, then track-sole boots are what you need. Don’t ask me, ask all the it-girls who have been seen wearing them!

As for me, my favourite pair this season has been the Valentino flower embossed chunky boots. I saved them for a rainy day in Paris and needless to say, they did not disappoint.

Top picks: ARKET chunky sole boots (£190) | GIA BORGHINI GIA x PERNILLE TEISBAEK Perni 07 leather boots (£475) | ZARA track sole boots (£55.99)

3. Sock boots

I’ve been wearing a lot of below the knee skirts lately and because I can no longer wear my toes out, I’ve been veering towards sock boots as an alternative. The skinny silhouette of sock boots immediately streamlines your look and adds a very polished, dressier effect to your whole outfit. They’re the perfect shoe to elevate your skirt and dress looks, whether mini or maxi.

Top picks: ASOS DESIGN Episode high heeled sock boots in khaki (£40) | GIA BORGHINI Gia/Rhw Rosie 8 knee-high boots (£515)

4. Colourful boots

Who said a neutral palette of browns and greys was the only option for colder months? When it comes to fashion, you set your own rules… which means you can break them as well! So don’t be shy because winter is the perfect season to add some colour to your shoe wardrobe and lift your spirits at the same time. Try some bold flashy colours like neon green, it has been all the rage and taken over all of our Instagram feeds, bringing us instant joy.

Top picks: Bettina Vermillon neon boots (€590) | Ted Baker kitten heel ankle boot in Pink (£100)

5. Sequin boots

If you’re willing to take your shoe game to the next level, you could even add some crystal or sequin embellishments and holographic colours as well. You’ll sure be the the belle of every glamorous end of year ball, soirée and party!

Top picks: PARIS TEXAS Holly embellished suede knee-high boots (£1,100) | ZARA gold leather boots (£179)

Now that I’ve shared my favourite winter shoe trends, I hope you enjoy wearing them.