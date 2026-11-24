Christmas gifting tends to split people into two camps. There are those who scour the internet in search of the perfect present and have it wrapped weeks in advance, and those who panic-buy something from Boots on the commute home. Needless to say, the first camp usually raises the bigger smile.
Drawing on the expertise and excellent taste of our fashion team and Marie Claire Masters, we’ve come up with a jewellery gifting suggestion for every style, budget and recipient. Whether it’s a sister who only wears silver, a wife with an extravagant sense of style or a friend whose jewellery collection is truly timeless, we’ve got you covered.
The Marie Claire Team’s Christmas Jewellery Gift Guide
Jennifer Dickinson, Digital Director
Storrow
14k Yellow Gold Birdie Alana Everett Chain Bracelet
“My Wishlist jewellery piece is actually for my daughter. When I was little, my grandparents gave me a charm every year, with the idea that they would buy a bracelet and have them attached for my 21st. They didn’t quite make it that far, so my dad did it for them. I love the idea of passing on this tradition—with a modern twist, of course. I came across the brand Storrow on Instagram and fell in love with the antique-inspired pieces. I would buy this stunning 14 carat gold bracelet with white opal heart charm and diamond birdie, then gradually add to her collection.”
Lily Russo-Bah, Fashion Director
JULIETTA
Valette Silver-Tone Agate Earrings
“My favourite pieces of jewellery are the ones I’ve picked up on my travels, and these statement earrings from one of my favourite labels, Julietta, look as though I’ve done just that. I’d love to wear them with a purple polo neck and jeans, so fingers crossed I will find them under the tree!”
Aleesha Badkar, Managing Editor
Mejuri
18k Gold Vermeil Lab Grown White Sapphire
“I’ve always leaned towards dainty when it comes to necklaces, and this one from Mejuri is about as delicate as they get: a single small sparkling stone on a fine gold chain. It looks as right with a T-shirt as it does with a silk dress, and it’s understated enough to suit most people, which makes it an easy gift to get right. I don’t own it yet, but it’s top of my list—hint very much intended.”
Marilyn NK, Athlete and Content Creator
Missoma
Tennis Everyday Bracelet
“A tennis bracelet is such a timeless gift, it elevates an outfit by adding just the right amount of sparkle. Wear it alone for a subtle touch or stack it for more impact.”
Lauren Cunningham, Contributing Fashion Editor
YSSO
Daphne Gold-Plated Jade Necklace
“For those who love colour, natural stones and jewellery that strays from the usual span of silver and gold, few pieces are sure to spark joy like a semi-precious stone necklace. The most popular right now? Rich blue lapis lazuli, said to help relieve stress (sign me up); red carnelian, thought to remove negativity; and this sea-foam shade of jade, known as the stone of good fortune. With the gold-plated pendant, this YSSO pick is topping my wishlist, and I’m sure I’m not alone.”
Kelly Eastwood, Sustainability Contributor and Conscious Creator
Beabond
Mokola Palm Leaf Diamond Ring in Yellow Gold
“Who wouldn’t adore unwrapping a Beabond Mokola Diamond Palm Leaf Ring? An utterly unique, ethical heirloom piece inspired by traditional African design and craftsmanship. Even more special, 20% of profits from each purchase goes to the Ngamiland Basket Weavers Trust, supporting local women in Botswana and preserving their traditional skills. So, you’re giving back while receiving something gorgeous.”
Susan Bender Whitfield, Creative Director
BVLGARI
Serpenti Tubogas Stainless-Steel Quartz Watch
“I’m tired of digital appliances and wearables, and see this watch as a timeless, chic way to stay more analog while still packing a stylish punch. I’m a firm believer in giving myself gifts, and the Bulgari Serpenti watch would be my ultimate Christmas gift, immortalised by Elizabeth Taylor in the 60s.”
Nadine Petzke, TV Producer and Content Creator
Monica Vinader
Essential Bangle
“I haven’t stopped wearing my Monica Vinader Essential Gold Bangle since I got it. It’s become a staple I find myself reaching for on repeat, and the perfect addition to my jewellery collection, effortlessly elevating even the simplest of looks. There’s something quite special about having those timeless jewellery pieces you can wear every day and never get bored.
I also gifted one to my mother, personalised with her initials engraved, and she absolutely loved it, not only for its timeless design but also for how comfortable it is to wear. I love the idea of gifting a piece that feels both personal and considered, something that can be treasured and worn for years to come.”
Natalie Hammond, Freelance Fashion Editor
LIÉ STUDIO
Lola Earrings
“I can never get over the usefulness of a pair of earrings whose proper context might be something fabulous but they’re functional enough to wear every day. LIÉ STUDIO has nailed it with these mookaite teardrops that would dress up a black cashmere jumper in two seconds, while also providing a hint of my favourite colour (although, admittedly, I also love the black onyx and smoky quartz variations).”
Leila Kashanipour, Jeweller and Diamond Grader
Piaget
Andy Warhol Watch
“I love the Piaget Andy Warhol watch because it feels more like jewellery than a traditional timepiece. I love the vintage references, the connection to art history and the incredible craftsmanship, especially the techniques used to create the blue quartz face. Really, it’s a little piece of wearable art!”
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