Warehouse has collaborated with Shrimps for the most covetable collection of the summer

Words, Sarah-Rose Harrison

If, like us, this sunshine has already got you daydreaming about your summer holidays – think long balmy days spent by the seaside sipping on Aperol Spritzs – then Warehouse’s latest and most stylish collaboration yet, will have you actually booking (and mentally packing for) your next trip.

Designed with sunshine in mind, high street favourite Warehouse has collaborated with fashion favourite, Shrimps, to create the collection of the summer. With a 40-piece collection that’s comprised of playful pieces that’ll bring a sense of nostalgic glamour to your everyday.

SHOP THE COLLECTION HERE FROM THE 18TH APRIL

Since making their debut at London Fashion Week in 2013, Shrimps have become a cult favourite – you’ll most likely be very familiar with the labels signature faux-fur leopard print coats and whimsical pearl bags, both of which regularly appear on the Instagram feeds of our favourite influencers. Beloved for Founder and Creative Director Hannah Weiland’s bright, playful and romantic approach that created pieces that quickly became as recognisable as the famous faces spotted wearing them. Alexa Chung, Pixie Geldof and Helena Bonham Carter have all been spotted in the British brand.

Now, Weiland is bringing the label’s highly coveted signature pieces to the high street with an exclusive collection designed especially for Warehouse. Infused with the designer’s signature approach to texture and pattern we’re told to expect colourful crocheted pieces, broderie anglaise co-ords, slinky jumpsuits and ’50s inspired swimwear.

Following the announcement of the collaboration, Instagram has gone wild, with the below twinset and ribbon adorned hat already in hot-demand.

It’s easy to see why this dreamy co-ord is already a universal hit – playfully embroidered with daisies and detailed with slightly puffed sleeves, just think how good it would look paired with espadrilles or sliders on your summer holidays!

Adorned with a multitude of marine motifs, with jellyfish, sea horses and even an ice cream or too, this vibrant dress is one of our favourite pieces from the collaboration. Lightweight and breathable this playful shirt-dress is ideal for pairing with a straw hat and sandals to explore markets abroad, switching to trainers or ankle boots when you return.

Available from just £15 (the most expensive item is the £99 knitted dress, still a bargain), you’ll be able to shop the entire collection, both in selected store and online from April 18th. Here’s a sneak peek below.