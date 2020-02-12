These are the four new designers to invest in according to the buyers

If you’re looking to keep your finger on the fashion pulse and want to invest in the next big designer before everyone else gets their hands on them (hello Khaite). And while fashion week shows are the perfect way to pick up on new trends, the real way to know if a designer is going to make it big is if they’re picked up by the buyers at the likes of Net-A-Porter, thus making it easier for you to shop them.

For spring/summer 2020, global buying director Elizabeth von der Goltz’s has backed four new brands, who get full mentorship across the business and are exclusive to NAP, as part of the e-tailer’s Vanguard initiative. Here are the names you need to watch out for.

CHRISTOPHER JOHN ROGERS



The 2019 CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund winner is taking the fashion world by storm, dazzling with his vibrant use of colour and dramatic silhouettes. The Brooklyn-based designer brings a refreshing and whimsical take on evening through cascading silky dresses, elegant pleated skirts and exciting opulent shapes.

GAUCHERE

Marie-Christine Statz, founder of the Paris-based label GAUCHERE, was refining her technique in École de la Chambre Syndicale de la Couture Parisienne when her teacher baptised her La Gauchere, French for left-handed, a characteristic that deeply influenced her approach to design and made her creations so unique and easily recognisable. For those with minimalist tastes, GAUCHERE’s clean-lined silhouettes and muted colour palette make up the perfect capsule wardrobe, offering effortlessly chic pieces and sharp tailoring.

IOANNES



Founded just over a year ago, this Paris-based label blends sophisticated lines with a quirky edge, offering a contemporary take on femininity. Whilst the signature slip dresses create a naturally modern and flattering look, the brand’s exciting prints take direct inspiration from stylised Japanese cherry blossom woodcut art, applied through an unreproducible technique, making the piece truly unique.

S.JOON



S.Joon’s name is a portmanteau of founder Sahar Asvandi’s first initial and a Persian term of endearment. Designed in sculptural silhouettes, the Italian-made pieces are inspired by her love of vintage handbags, blending elegant textures with elevated lines to create the timeless aesthetic.