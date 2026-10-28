From Rixo to Burberry and M&S Lingerie, These are the Fashion Collaborations We’re Excited About Right Now

Fashion collaborations can, admittedly, be a mixed bag. There are just some pairings that fall flat, particularly when the polyester count is almost as high as the inflated price point. Others, however, do exactly what they are meant to, creating awareness or accessibility that enables us to discover and buy into a brand we might otherwise have missed out on.
The joy of this month’s crop of collabs lies mainly in the well-matched nature of the partnerships. No speed-dating style, eyebrow-raising pairings here. These are brands that just mesh well together and, even if a long-term relationship isn’t in the cards, they have certainly found a place in our hearts.
First up, the adorable Monsoon x Queen of Archives mini-me collection, which has already found its way into the wardrobes of Marie Claire’s Fashion Director Lily Russo-Bah and her daughter. The Rixo and John Lewis 44-piece capsule collection is also getting plenty of fashion cupboard airtime, with one particular print, pulled from the 1849 John Lewis archive, featuring on multiple wishlists.
Merging the worlds of knitwear and jewellery is the Rise & Fall x Completedworks five-product capsule collection, pulling on the threads between wool and metal. The origami brooch mimics material folds and can double as a styling tool, pinning wraps or knits in new ways.
In a genius pairing, cult lingerie label Coco de Mer has partnered with M&S on seductive sets with a high-street price tag. While British icons Burberry and Smythson have co-created beautiful notebooks and game sets for the ultimate in seasonal gifting.
Monsoon x Queens of Archive
If you’re not into the parent-and-child-in-matching-outfits vibe, this is worth making an exception for. Fashion Director Lily Russo-Bah and her daughter are already proud owners of the leopard-print coat from the Monsoon x Queens of Archive collection.
Monsoon
Monsoon X Queens of Archive Connie Faux Fur Leopard Print Coat Multi
Monsoon
Monsoon X Queens of Archive Camilla Short Faux Fur Leopard Print Coat Brown
Rise & Fall x Completedworks
Yes, the world of knitwear and jewellery may sit under the same fashion umbrella, but the two categories feel rather far apart. Until you see the five-piece Rise & Fall x Completedworks capsule collection, where red resin tones are plucked from rich oxblood knits and silver-plated brass is designed to contrast with cashmere.
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Rise & Fall
Early Bird Earrings
Rise & Fall
Flint Green Necklace
Rise & Fall
Origami Silver Plated Brooch
Barbour x A.P.C.
Barbour is distinctly English, while A.P.C. feels quintessentially French, and together the two labels have produced a collection that sits somewhere between the two nations. Pick up denim that feels polished yet practical, wellies and a signature wax jacket.
Barbour
Barbour X A.p.c. Spey Waxed Jacket
Barbour
Barbour X A.p.c. Women's Wellingtons
Barbour
Barbour X A.p.c. Dion Denim Jacket
Rixo x John Lewis
Jacqui Markham, fashion creative director at John Lewis, and Rixo founders Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey put their heads together to create a 44-piece capsule collection inspired by the John Lewis print archives. Velvet bolero jackets, signature Rixo floral dresses and beaded bags are among the hero pieces.
John Lewis x RIXO
Halley Embroidered Merino Wool Rich Cardigan, Black
John Lewis x RIXO
Amari Floral Leopard Print Midi Dress
John Lewis x RIXO
John Lewis X Rixo Aris Beaded Grab Bag, Black
Burberry x Smythson
If you’re searching for a gift for someone usually impossible to buy for, the Smythson x Burberry collaboration offers an easy solution. With six notebooks and two games featuring iconic Burberry checks, sweet slogans and illustrations perfectly portraying English autumn weather, it’s an instant win.
Burberry X Smythson
Soho Notebook in Panama
Burberry X Smythson
Soho Notebook in Panama
Burberry X Smythson
Soho Notebook in Panama
Demellier Icons collection
DeMellier has tapped five iconic women to co-create new interpretations of its bestselling bags: Grece Ghanem, Taylor Hill, Lena Mahfouf, Romee Strijd and Rebecca Donaldson. Olive suede, croc-effect finishes and elongated East-meets-West shapes abound.
DeMellier
Lena Mahfouf X the New York
DeMellier
Grece Ghanem X the Midi Hudson
DeMellier
Rebecca Donaldson X the Stockholm Shoulder
M&S x Coco De Mer
Coco de Mer meets M&S is the coming together of two beloved lingerie brands. The red lace thong, balcony bra and satin wrap are wishlist worthy.
M&S x Coco de Mer
Belle Lace Quarter-Cup Balcony Bra F-H
M&S x Coco de Mer
Belle Lace Quarter-Cup Balcony Bra A-E
LIÉ Studio x Tricot
Spanning just three knitted polo-and-skirt sets and one leather wrap belt, the Tricot x LIÉ STUDIO collab is a particularly tight edit, and it’s proving so popular that some sizes have already sold out.