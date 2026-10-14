Call Me Impatient, But I’m Wearing These Trends I Spotted at the Spring/Summer 27 Shows Already

Few things breed impatience quite like watching a movie trailer for a film releasing in three months’ time, a holiday booked a year in advance, or runway trends and styling tricks set to hit the stores next season. I have a solution to the latter, though: simply wear the trends you love now. I’m not talking about whipping out thigh-high skirts and sandals in the middle of October (although it is unseasonably warm). But I do encourage you to cherry-pick the pieces that can actually work year-round—and there are many to be found across the Spring/Summer 27 runways.
The plethora of trench coats spied at Gabriela Hearst, Jean Paul Gaultier, Hermès and more are possibly the most obvious Spring/Summer 27 runway sighting suited to autumn. Shortly followed by double-layered knitwear—yes, cardigans over jumpers, or even just contrasting neck knits, to be that bit cosier. Plus, Prada has confirmed it’s the year, not just the season, of the office-friendly skirt (extra points for pleats, to add a touch of prep.)
And where would we be in the colder months without a scarf? A statement silk or fine wool style is the way to go if you believe Miu Miu and Saint Laurent, and we definitely do.
As the seasons stretch ever longer and the prescribed rules of fashion only seem to keep fading, I encourage you to keep ripping up the fashion rulebook. If you love something, wear it without waiting. For now, we’ve got six styling tips and trends to get you started.
6 Spring/Summer 27 Trends to Wear Now
Satin Shoes
Granted, leather may feel like the more practical pick for shoes, but for those who dare to walk a little on the wild side (pun fully intended), it’s time to start considering satin. Personally, I’d go bold with the colour choice, per Prada, but the fabric adds extra dimension to classic black.
Reformation
Calista Kitten Heels
Jimmy Choo
Love Satin Pumps
H&M
Cone-Heel Satin Mules
Lilac Hues
If purple was the key colour on the Autumn/Winter 26 runways, lilac is the shade for Spring/Summer 27, and, as a plus-point, the two pair perfectly together. Indeed, looking to the runways of Bottega Veneta, Erdem and Conner Ives, you might be surprised to see just how versatile the colour can be. Beige, green, red and green all feel expertly matched.
& Other Stories
V-Neck Lilac Ribbed Jumper
DÔEN
Silk-Lace Elowette Midi Skirt
Maje
Second-Skin Round Neck Jumper
Layered Knits
Some styling tips feel intrinsically better suited to autumn than the do summer. Case in point: the layered knit look—and it’s happily foolproof to recreate. Simply take one jumper you love, layer a cardigan, deep V-neck jumper, or chunky snood over the top, and your cosy yet striking outfit is complete.
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With Nothing Underneath
Cornwall Jumper: Wool, Red
M&S
Pure Merino Wool Crew Neck Cardigan
Massimo Dutti
Wool Blend Knit V-Neck Sweater
Office-Friendly Skirts
We’ve heard the term corpcore (aka corporate-core) bandied around for many seasons now, but Spring/Summer 27 has seen the office-friendly trend go full-force. The hero piece? Work-ready skirts, heavily endorsed by Miuccia Prada. Blazers, shirts, knitted vests and roll-necks are all for the taking.
Massimo Dutti
Pleated Wool-Blend Midi Skirt
Next
Premium Kilt Midi Skirt
SACAI
Pleated Herringbone Wool-Blend Midi Skirt
Trench Coats
There is only a small handful of items I’d personally consider a must: a great pair of jeans, a go-to pair of ankle boots, a soft knit and a trench coat. Luckily, designers from Litkovska, Akris and household names Valentino, Chloé, Hermès all agree, sending them down the Spring/Summer 27 runways in delightfully designed droves.
ME+EM
Relaxed Trench Coat
Autograph
Pure Cotton Longline Trench Coat
Toteme
Signature Cotton-Blend Trench Coat
Statement Scarves
Yes, scarves for autumn/winter are a bit of a no-brainer, but with temperatures milder than we are used to, the question is: how to evoke that wintry fashion feel without overheating? Lightweight statement scarves. Whether you prefer boldly patterned silk, striking shades of thin-knit wool, or Tory Burch’s boa, the Spring/Summer 27 runways were awash with options.