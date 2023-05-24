Tina Turner: The music legend has passed away at 83
Tina Turner - one of the greatest voices and performers the world has ever seen - has passed away at age 83, confirmed by her spokesperson.
A statement by her team read, “Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock’n Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”
One of the most accoladed artists in history, Tina Turner has sold over 100m records and holds, 12 Grammy, 3 Grammy Hall of Fame, and 1 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award - to name but a few - under her belt.
Tributes have flooded in for the 'Private Dancer' singer, with celebrities such as Naomi Campbell commenting, "REST in Peace & Power THE QUEEN , LEGEND, ICON . There will never be another . Cherish my times with you 😢😢💔🙏🏾" under a post from the singers Instagram account that reads, "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly."
As the world mourns, we look back at some of her greatest moments.
