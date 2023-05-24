Tina Turner: The music legend has passed away at 83

Tina Turner performs at Shoreline Amphitheatre on May 23, 1997 in Mountain View California
Tina Turner - one of the greatest voices and performers the world has ever seen - has passed away at age 83, confirmed by her spokesperson. 

A statement by her team read, “Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock’n Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.” 

One of the most accoladed artists in history, Tina Turner has sold over 100m records and holds, 12 Grammy, 3 Grammy Hall of Fame, and 1 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award - to name but a few - under her belt. 

Tributes have flooded in for the 'Private Dancer' singer, with celebrities such as Naomi Campbell commenting, "REST in Peace & Power THE QUEEN , LEGEND, ICON . There will never be another . Cherish my times with you 😢😢💔🙏🏾" under a post from the singers Instagram account that reads, "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly."

As the world mourns, we look back at some of her greatest moments.

Singer Tina Turner in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

American Singer Tina Turner

American R&B and Pop singer Tina Turner (born Anna Mae Bullock) performs, during her 'Private Dancer' tour, onstage at the Castle Farms Music Theater, Charlevoix, Michigan, August 31, 1985.

American Singer Tina Turner

American Singer Tina Turner

Twenty Four Seven Millenium Tour

Tina Turner performs at Shoreline Amphitheatre on May 23, 1997 in Mountain View California.

American Singer Tina Turner

Tina Turner wearing silver attire in a scene from the film 'Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome', 1985.

American Singer Tina Turner

American Singer Tina Turner

American Singer Tina Turner

American Singer Tina Turner

American Singer Tina Turner

American pop and soul singer Tina Turner, 1988.

American Singer Tina Turner

American Singer Tina Turner

American Singer Tina Turner

Singers Tina Turner and David Bowie backstage at the Birmingham NEC

Singer Tina Turner performs live on stage at Wembley Stadium

Paul McCartney and Tina Turner performing on stage at The Prince's Trust 10th Birthday Party at Wembley Arena, London, United Kingdom on 20th June 1986. Behind them from left to right are: Mark King, Paul Young, Rick Parfitt and Francis Rossi.

