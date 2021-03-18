Welcome to The Weekly Edit.
There are hundreds of thousands of Stylist’s, Editors and influencers within the social ether. Yet, there is only a handful who’s looks we covet enough to virtually stalk, save and shop from.
You know the ones who’s looks you save to recreate from your wardrobe and the ones who seek out the very coolest buys from high-street and well-chosen investment pieces. Their Instagram feeds are a beautifully curated wish list of pieces at every price point that you’ll want to purchase immediately and never ever regret.
Each of our Marie Claire Edit team brings something different to the table: from Fashion Editors to celebrity Stylists and award-winning bloggers sharing their new picks exclusively for you to shop…
Presenter, Hannah Cooper
After spending the past 14 years (and counting) as a commercial fashion model, Hannah has seen every side of the industry. She’s learnt all the tricks, heard all the tips and experienced the madness behind the true fashion world. She loves sharing her secrets – keep an eye out for her (Coops)Dupes on her Instagram stories.
Edit Ambassador, Karina Marriott
Fashion & lifestyle blogger Karina of Style Idealist has a penchant for bold colours, dramatic sleeves and striking midi dresses. On a mission to share style tips and inspiration for midsize body shapes. Karina’s flawless mix of high-street pieces and well-considered investment staples are all carefully curated. Her mission: to help women feel confident from the inside out!
Contributing Fashion Editor, Sarah-Rose Harrison
Celebrity Stylist Sarah-Rose is always on the lookout for new trends and the latest high street and designer drops. Expect to find up and coming (sustainable) brands, playful reels and her puppy Mabel on her Instagram feed.
Edit Ambassador, Shloka Narang
Fashion and beauty blogger, Shloka of The Silk Sneaker sources her inspiration from the world of street style and the runway. With a major love for luxury pieces, expect investment buys and season-less staples.
Fashion Editor, Penny Goldstone
Penny updates Marie Claire’s online fashion content each day – see her latest articles here. On-site she shares everything from the biggest catwalk trends and designer must-haves to the Duchess of Sussex’s style secrets and hottest influencer looks. On her Instagram, everyone turns to Penny for contemporary style with her coveted French influence.
Edit ambassador, Karen Williams
Celebrity stylist Karen Williams loves to merge classic staples with key trend focussed pieces. Her source of joy? Styling real women and encouraging them to be fabulous regardless of age, shape and gender.