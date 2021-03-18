Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Welcome to The Weekly Edit.

There are hundreds of thousands of Stylist’s, Editors and influencers within the social ether. Yet, there is only a handful who’s looks we covet enough to virtually stalk, save and shop from.

You know the ones who’s looks you save to recreate from your wardrobe and the ones who seek out the very coolest buys from high-street and well-chosen investment pieces. Their Instagram feeds are a beautifully curated wish list of pieces at every price point that you’ll want to purchase immediately and never ever regret.

Each of our Marie Claire Edit team brings something different to the table: from Fashion Editors to celebrity Stylists and award-winning bloggers sharing their new picks exclusively for you to shop…

After spending the past 14 years (and counting) as a commercial fashion model, Hannah has seen every side of the industry. She’s learnt all the tricks, heard all the tips and experienced the madness behind the true fashion world. She loves sharing her secrets – keep an eye out for her (Coops)Dupes on her Instagram stories.

Edit Ambassador, Karina Marriott

Fashion & lifestyle blogger Karina of Style Idealist has a penchant for bold colours, dramatic sleeves and striking midi dresses. On a mission to share style tips and inspiration for midsize body shapes. Karina’s flawless mix of high-street pieces and well-considered investment staples are all carefully curated. Her mission: to help women feel confident from the inside out!

Edit Ambassador, Shloka Narang

Fashion and beauty blogger, Shloka of The Silk Sneaker sources her inspiration from the world of street style and the runway. With a major love for luxury pieces, expect investment buys and season-less staples.