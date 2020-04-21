The Queen’s dressmaker is making scrubs for the NHS

Stuart Parvin, the designer behind Queen Elizabeth’s best known colourful looks (including the lime green suit she wore at The Duchess of Sussex’s first engagement after the wedding in 2018), has announced he is making protective equipment for health workers during the coronavirus crisis.

On Twitter, he posted a picture of a first set of navy scrubs which he dropped off at Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey, and encouraged other sewers to get involved.

He wrote, ‘If you would like to get involved as a home sewer, or as a business with work space, there are several groups set up that are co-ordinating the effort.’

In a second tweet, he added, ‘If you are a fabric supplier and would like to donate any fabric, please email Louisa at enquiries@stewartparvin.com. As ever, our most grateful thanks to all those risking their own health and working tirelessly to look after and protect us all.’

On the same thread, Stuart Parvin also shared a link to the pattern for those who wish to make scrubs at home.

Given the lack of social engagements for the Queen in the near future (Trooping the Colour was just one of the events cancelled), she is likely to need custom-made outfits just yet, so this is a wonderful use of the designer’s time.