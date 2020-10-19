The Queen has worn a tiara for the first time since lockdown

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Forget royals not being allowed to wear their diamonds before 6pm, because with a global pandemic and no social gatherings, they simply haven’t been able to dress up in the evening at all.

So it was rather lovely to see Her Majesty The Queen in all her glitzy up glory in her new official Canadian portrait on behalf of the Canadian Government.

The shot, taken by Chris Jackson, showed the Queen smiling demurely while decked in gorgeous sapphire and diamond jewellery, from her tiara to her bracelet.

As with many of her historical pieces, her matching set, which includes the tiara, chandelier earrings, a necklace and bracelet, is of sentimental value.

Known as the ‘King George VI Victorian Suite’, the earrings and necklace were given to HRH Queen Elizabeth II by her father King George VI as a wedding present in 1947.

They date back to around 1850, while the matching tiara and bracelet were added to the collection in 1963. The suite aslo has a special tie to Canada, as the Queen wore it during the 1990 Royal Tour of Canada.

On her dress, she has also pinned her Canadian insignia as Sovereign of the Order of Canada and the Order of Military Merit, symbolising her close ties to the country.