The Queen is apparently asking all royal men to wear this at Philip’s funeral

Prince Philip’s funeral is just days away, happening on Saturday 17th April at Windsor Castle, with only 30 mourners will be in attendance, in compliance with current Covid restrictions.

There is already a strict dress code in place, with royals wearing black and also required to wear mourning bands for any official engagements they might attend between now and then.

On the day, Queen Elizabeth II will wear a black outfit, and is likely to wear jewellery that has a special meaning for her and the late Duke of Edinburgh.

Meanwhile, it’s customary for royal men of military ranking to wear their uniforms, so it was initially thought Prince Harry and Prince William wouldn’t be wearing the same thing, with Harry in a suit and William in military uniform (the former lost his military titles after stepping down from duties).

It was thought Prince Andrew would be the only other male royal to not wear a uniform, as he too stepped down from official duties following the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Harry was said to have wanted to wear the same Blues and Royals uniform he wore on his wedding day, while Andrew wanted to wear his admiral’s uniform.

Now the Daily Mail is reporting that the Queen might have banned military uniforms altogether, asking all men to wear uniforms so as to present a united front.

This would be a significant break with tradition, but a royal source said the monarch did not want anything to distract from the commemoration of Prince Philip’s life.