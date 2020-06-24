The most extra things NAP customers have bought

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This week marks Net-A-Porter’s 20th birthday, and for the occasion, the luxury e-tailer has shared some fascinating insights into its business, and more importantly, its customers.

If you don’t know about Net-A-Porter EIPs, they are essentially extremely important people, due to their level of engagement with the brand and how much they buy from it. Whilst we don’t know exactly how much you need to spend to become an EIP, we do know they benefit from services such as complimentary premium delivery, early access to sales, designer launches and exclusive capsules before anyone else and they can even reserve next season’s collections.

To celebrate its birthday, NAP interviewed some its EIPs, who revealed their favourite purchases from over the years.

Dame Helena Morrissey, philanthropist, businesswoman and gender-diversity (based in London, customer since 2003). ‘I love dresses – and the yellow Oscar de la Renta piece [pictured above] I bought in 2019 is a particular favourite. Last year, I wore it to the launch of a gender-lens fund I was spearheading, and suddenly I started appearing on best-dressed lists. I really believe fashion can be powerful. That’s why, in 2017, when I received my damehood for improving diversity in the financial services, I wanted my outfit to pay homage to the suffragettes. I wore a Gucci jacket with purple and green bows and finished it off with a pair of amazing lilac Balenciaga heels [above].’

Lauren Levison, curator of collections at family-owned jewellers Mayfair Rocks (based in Connecticut, customer since 2011). ‘I have an emotional connection to all my pieces, like the stunning ombré Oscar de la Renta coat [pictured above] I wore to New York Fashion Week in September 2018, which Celine Dion ended up wearing to the couture shows a few months later. Another piece I love is my Lucite Oscar de la Renta bag – it’s such a chameleon. In the past, I’ve actually filled it with different-colored roses to complement various outfits. As for my Gabriela Hearst boots – from the comfort and quality to the heel height, they’re just perfection. I have a pair in every colour.’

Sadie Zhang, usiness investor and philanthropist (based in Guangzhou, China, customer since 2012). ‘I’m always discovering new designers and special pieces on the site, like my Gabriela Hearst handbag [pictured above]. This style was exclusive to the site so, luckily, I was able to get my hands on it right away. It’s my dream bag; I wear it all the time. Similarly, I tracked down one of the last pairs of these sold-out Alessandra Rich earrings I love earrings and these are my all-time favorites; my friends are constantly borrowing them. My Alexander McQueen clutch is also really special to me, for a number of reasons. Not only am I a huge fan of the house, but I was given the bag for my 21st birthday, when I was living in London. I had a brilliant night out with friends that ended in an after-hours karaoke bar. To me, McQueen’s work is art. I’ll have this piece in my closet forever.’

Diane Kordas, jewellery designer (based in London, customer since 2000). ‘I only bought this Saint Laurent bag a few months ago, and it’s already one of my favourites [pictured above]; it’s the perfect size and it works with any outfit. On the other hand, I bought these beautiful leather jackets – the red Saint Laurent biker and gold Haider Ackermann piece – years ago; they were well worth the investment. At the time, both my daughters were teenagers, and I would ask them, “Isn’t this cool?” Which was met with a resounding no. Then, over the years, I’ve wanted to wear the piece and been searching through my closet, only to check Instagram and realize that my daughters have taken them.’