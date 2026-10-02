These Autumn/Winter 2026 'Power Pieces' Are the Low-Effort Styling Hacks That Will Make Every Outfit Better

Sometimes we're so fixated on the nuts and bolts of an outfit and following easy outfit formulas (especially when short on time) that we forget how much impact a well-chosen add-on can have on the overall wow factor of a look. Not this Autumn. On the runway, it was the finishing touches, as they might once have been called, that were impossible to ignore – and are ultimately what help us develop our own personal style. These "power pieces" ranged from the practical – layering combinations that mean you don't need to buy anything, but simply reconsider how to wear two garments together – to the decidedly playful (handbags shaped like amphibians and earrings designed to dazzle).
So, if you've been feeling a little lost and, instead of overhauling your entire wardrobe, are looking for small ways to buy into new season trends and develop your own personal style, consider this your guide to Autumn/Winter's low-effort styling hacks that will make every outfit better.
The Autumn/Winter 2026 'Power Pieces' That Will Make Every Outfit Better
Anti "It" Bags
The "It" bag looks a little different for Autumn/Winter 2026. At Louis Vuitton, it was shaped—or whittled—into a portable wooden shed, with miniature "logs" lining its sloping roof and a mere pentagon of monogrammed leather. Dior's novelty bag was a snap-closure purse that wouldn't have looked out of place on a lily pad with its webbed "feet" and frog green velvet. Givenchy's bag might have resembled a bag, but it was otherwise festooned, with fringed and floral bag charms that covered one side like a living wall. A dinky satin drawstring pouch that dangles from one wrist feels like the easiest way to do it, especially during party season when practicality isn't the main priority.
Sac Décoratif
Greta Petite Bag
Valesque
Thea Leather-Trimmed Crushed-Velvet Tote
H&M
Bead-Embellished Handbag
Prada
Wish satin pouch
Corsages
A corsage used to be a byword for a rather demure flower. It's now discovered its dramatic side, however. At Chanel, a corsage of jet black feathers was the jaunty addition to new-gen tweed jackets. Altuzarra moved away from flora altogether, creating a fringed corsage that looked vaguely botanical, sure, but certainly not demure. Pin yours onto the lapel of a tailored blazer or military-inspired jacket for instant flair.
By Malene Birger
Henna Brooch
Lemaire
Fuzzy Rose Brooch
Dior
En Fleurs Brooch
Belts
Once an accessory designed to hold up one's trousers as opposed to making a statement of intent, belts are becoming the main-character of many outfits. Celine's medallion belt is practically a collector's item (both the buckle and leather were rendered in red this Autumn/Winter). Miu Miu's ritzy, glitzy belts were actually worn outside belt loops—a subversive take somewhat tempered by the sheer amount of rhinestones. Valentino, meanwhile, turned sashes into jewel-toned waist-cinchers. What could be more elegant after-dark?
Celine
Little Maison Celine Belt
ZARA
Multi-Coloured Stone Metal Belt
Valentino Garavani
Satin Cady Belt
Clever Layering
How you wear an item of clothing is just as meaningful as the garment itself for Autumn/Winter, with clever layering combinations that made the most of every component. At Tom Ford, this meant a transparent pencil skirt that revealed the pairing of a striped button-down and lace stockings. Lanvin heroed the turtleneck, meanwhile, using a fine-gauge style to add colour (not to mention an extra layer of cosiness) to several looks. Finally, Emilia Wickstead, who popped a denim shirt under a tweedy dress—adding chic to one garment and cool to the other.
M&S
Wool Touch Layering Slim Roll-Neck Top
With Nothing Underneath
The Classic Denim
ME+EM
Fit + Flare Maxi Dress
Pendant Necklaces
An enamel tulip; an articulated fish, just two examples of the pendants that are guaranteed to become cult add-ons this Autumn/Winter (Dries Van Noten also dispensed with a blouse to give its pendant, which is already sold out online, a background of bare skin). Dangling a few inches short of the navel in most cases—and incorporating bohemian tassels and unexpected charms—they're the ideal partner for high-necked blouse (very Chloé-coded) or a lived-in suede blazer.
Chan Luu
Leon Necklace Black Obsidian
Lemaire
Thistle Necklace
Rixo
Rossa Tassel Necklace With Natural Stone Beads
Statement Earrings
No power piece has aged as well as the power earring, an '80s staple that was a resounding trend this Autumn/Winter. How you wear your hair will play into which lobe decorations you'll lean towards, although it has to be said—all suit fuss-free styles. Marni's polished orbs look particularly elegant with a pulled-back low ponytail. Saint Laurent's crystallised birds, with the quite the wingspan, also suit a simple yet effective bun. Chanel's paste and pearl drop earrings, meanwhile, might pair nicely with a chignon but, otherwise, you can either wear a cocktail dress or a starched white shirt.
JULIETTA
Valette Silver-Tone Agate Earrings
& Other Stories
Brass Bow Drop Earrings
Self-Portrait
Beaded Drop Earrings
Brooches
Brooches have long dusted off their old-fashioned identity. The way to ensure yours reads as "fashion" as opposed to "fusty", however, is with its placement. Instead of a lapel or breast pocket, opt for a lesser-spotted position. You could fasten yours around the laces of a sturdy brogue. Or use it to decorate a felted ham brim or the hem of a knee-length pleated skirt for a modern take on a traditional kilt pin. And don't feel cornered into adopting a "one and done" mantra. A constellation of brooches, perhaps falling just so down the side of a sweater or adorning the loop of a scarf, is a winning approach this Autumn.
COS
Abstract Floral Brooch
M&S
Silver Tone Clean Circular Brooch
Erdem
Embroidered Textured Satin Bow Brooch
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Natalie Hammond is a writer, editor and author who’s contributed to publications including Marie Claire, Elle, Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Who What Wear, The London Standard, CNN and The Times. She was most recently senior fashion news editor at Grazia, and previously worked on the fashion desk of The Times. Her first book was published in August 2024, Bowie: His Style Principles, which is part of an ongoing series about world-famous wardrobes. She writes the Substack How Much?, a newsletter examining the culture of shopping.