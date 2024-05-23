Hurry – the most-wanted Adidas trainers just dropped
The Sporty & Rich collab is here
This is not a drill. Sporty & Rich's latest capsule with Adidas has just launched and if the last three drops are anything to go by, it will sell out. The collection centres on Adidas's iconic Handball Spezial shoe, reworked in three limited-edition colours.
Just like Adidas's SL 72 trainers, the Handball Spezial is an excellent alternative to the brand's ubiquitous Samba sneaker, especially when reimagined in pastel shades.
Each pair features a suede upper and contrasting leather stripes, and comes gilded with the Sporty & Rich logo in gold foil – and in a custom box, created specially for the hallowed collab.
Style the sugary pink pair with an all-white outfit (a smocked summer dress would work well), or team the retro brown version with petrol-blue socks and vintage athleisure wear. We also love the mint-green style – the perfect partner to favourite jeans and tees.
Founded by Emily Oberg in 2014, Sporty & Rich is known for its vintage-tinged weekend-wear. Think tennis-inspired skirts and sweatshirts, and elevated loungewear, all of which would look extremely chic styled with this new shoe – if, that is, you can get your hands on it.
There's no time to waste, so shop the just-launched Adidas Originals x Sporty & Rich collection here. Got to it too late and discovered your size is sold out? Fear not; we have rounded up some equally stylish and in-stock alternatives, below.
Shop the Adidas Originals x Sporty & Rich collection:
Size sold out? Here are some alternatives:
Natalie Hughes is Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She has worked as a fashion journalist and content consultant for 15 years, crafting copy and content for magazines and brands including Harper's Bazaar, Elle, Net-a-Porter, Who What Wear, Matches, Glamour, and more.
