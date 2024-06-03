Andrea's It-List: I'm planning a European getaway—6 holy-grail items in my carry-on
This week, I’m planning two weekend breaks in Europe with friends and have been mentally mapping out my outfits in advance. My main priority is to travel light with a select few hard-working pieces I know will be super light to carry and most of all totally low maintenance when I land ( I hate ironing on holiday). My classic summer staples are always the best multi taskers. They’ll typically include one classic white day dress and one versatile black one I can wear from day to night. I’ll also pack a couple of simple tank tops and shorts to pair with sandals for sightseeing or dinners. Together with a few key beauty essentials and my work out kit, I’m good to go. Here are just a few of my favourites.
If you’re in the market for a new cabin case, this distinctive bottle green beauty by Antler is hands down the best I’ve found and won't get lost at the airport. I was constantly replacing my cases before I discovered this one which is definitely built to last.
My hat of choice for summer breaks is the visor. It's effective enough to block out the sun while being cool enough to wear for the day without messing up my hair. I love this lightweight version with high-performance woven fabric to prevent sweating.
I always travel with this versatile and super soft Skims maxi dress. A key summer staple, it’s comfy enough to wear for the flight with a hoodie then swap for an open white shirt and my silver birkenstocks to go straight out for lunch when I land. I’ll often dress it up with gold hoop earrings and heels for the evening too.
I’m a firm believer that a quick run around a city or coast is the best way to explore when I’m away, so I always pack my trusty On Cloud running shoes and my favourite Lululemon shorts. They are lightweight, quick drying and look equally good with my bikini or this tank top for walks along the beach. A quality pair of trainers is the best investment I've made.
A good summer tote for me needs to move seamlessly between packed city commutes on the tube, weekend shopping trips and mediterranean beaches. This pretty but practical Paravel Cabana bag combines a sturdy leather base and water resistant interior made from seven upcycled water bottles.
I never travel without my key beauty essentials including Kerastase hair oil to keep my hair nourished and glossy, my favourite La Roche Posay sun cream and this gorgeous body shimmer for nights out. Heat and humidity are no match with these holy-grail products.
HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK
The Vampire's Wife has been one of my favourite brands for over a decade so I was sad to see the sudden announcement last week that they had ceased trading. The London-based label founded by Susie Cave (wife of musician Nick) was instantly recognisable for its elegant gothic designs and feminine aesthetic and loved by everyone from Kate Moss to Kate the Princess of Wales.
As someone who invested in 3 of their dresses myself over the years and rented many many more for weddings, award ceremonies and work events, I can honestly say that no other designs made me feel so instantly glamorous while being comfortable enough to work a 12 hour day or dance the night away. Their closure is a stark reminder of how important it is to value the independent brands out there and support them when you can. In the meantime, you can still get your hands on a few of the last remaining designs via Selfridges, Harrods or Farfetch.
