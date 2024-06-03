Andrea's It-List: I'm planning a European getaway—6 holy-grail items in my carry-on

The below is from editor-in-chief Andrea Thompson's weekly newsletter, Andrea's It-List. Subscribe here.

This week, I’m planning two weekend breaks in Europe with friends and have been mentally mapping out my outfits in advance. My main priority is to travel light with a select few hard-working pieces I know will be super light to carry and most of all totally low maintenance when I land ( I hate ironing on holiday). My classic summer staples are always the best multi taskers. They’ll typically include one classic white day dress and one versatile black one I can wear from day to night. I’ll also pack a couple of simple tank tops and shorts to pair with sandals for sightseeing or dinners. Together with a few key beauty essentials and my work out kit, I’m good to go. Here are just a few of my favourites.

SHOP MY TOP PICKS

HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK

The Vampire's Wife has been one of my favourite brands for over a decade so I was sad to see the sudden announcement last week that they had ceased trading. The London-based label founded by Susie Cave (wife of musician Nick) was instantly recognisable for its elegant gothic designs and feminine aesthetic and loved by everyone from Kate Moss to Kate the Princess of Wales.

As someone who invested in 3 of their dresses myself over the years and rented many many more for weddings, award ceremonies and work events, I can honestly say that no other designs made me feel so instantly glamorous while being comfortable enough to work a 12 hour day or dance the night away. Their closure is a stark reminder of how important it is to value the independent brands out there and support them when you can. In the meantime, you can still get your hands on a few of the last remaining designs via Selfridges, Harrods or Farfetch.

(Image credit: Future)