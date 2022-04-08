The sell-out Zara dress that broke TikTok is back in stock

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If you’re on TikTok then you’ll know that last month it was all about the bubblegum pink slip dress by your favourite high-street store, Zara. It was a far cry from 2019’s polka dot number, which was so popular, it had its own Instagram account. Plus you couldn’t walk down the street without seeing at least two women wearing it.

The pink slip was miles away from it though, thanks to its minimal design and bold colour. It took over the video platform in March, garnering millions of views as hundreds of accounts shared their try-on videos.

At just £45.99, it was easy to see the appeal, and the bold colour was perfect for those wanting to embrace this summer’s colourful trend. Naturally, it sold out within days, however the good news is that it’s back in stock, well in a new colourway at least.

If you don’t want to spend £100 on eBay for the pink gown (shameful), then get ready to fall in love with the lilac version of the dress, which, in my opinion, is far nicer and more wearable.

It is exactly the same as the pink one, with spaghetti straps, a round neckline and slit at the back. Perfect for summer occasions such as weddings and holidays, it’s best worn with flat strappy sandals or heeled mules.

You’ll have to be quick though, as the dress is likely to sell out as fast as it did last time. It’s currently available in sizes XS to XXL online, but there’s no knowing how long stocks will last… happy shopping!