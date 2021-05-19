You can now buy this iconic Pretty Woman dress

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

You might know Hunza G for its iconic swimwear, the ruched bikinis and swimsuit that fit everyone, and beloved by celebrities and influencers alike.

But did you know that it was first made famous by the movie Pretty Woman? The brand created the iconic ribbed tank dress that Julia Roberts wears when she picks up Richard Gere at the very beginning of the film. It features a white top and blue skirt joined at the waist by a metal hoop.

Hunza G has evolved a lot since then, and relaunched a few years ago with its swimwear under the capable hands of Georgiana Huddart. Now for SS21, the new ready-to-wear collection has just dropped, and it features the relaunched aforementioned dress.

Pretty Woman Dress, £175 at Hunza G

Iconic Pretty Woman Dress in duo colour and lilac crinkle, with silver hoop detailing. Mid thigh length. One size fits most. View Deal

So for £175, you too can live your best Vivian Ward life. And if you’re not too keen on the dress, there is a swimsuit version of it that might just float your boat.

The new collection also features tank dresses and mini skirts in an array of bright colours, as well as tops and swimwear.