The white shoe trend is a true game changer, and has been for several seasons. Once considered cheap and girl-band worthy, the white shoe, be in an ankle boot in winter, or a white sandal in summer, has the knack to elevate almost any outfit in an instant.

Over the last few spring/summer collections, it has been seen in many guises on the catwalks, whether at (old) Celine, Bottega Veneta, Prada, Jacquemus et al. This season in particular, the Row’s Ginza flip flop (pictured on influencer Slip Into Style’s Elizabeth Delphine above) has taken the world by storm, spurning several high street copies.

It’s easy to see why the white sandal is such a success. It is minimal, flatters most skin tones, and goes with pretty much any outfit, whether your wardrobe consists of minimal monochrome or maximalist florals.

I myself still have four pairs from last summer than I wear on rotation: strappy kitten heel sandals by Zara, thong sandals by Mango, strappy flats by Studio Amelia, and wedge mules by Staud, though I did invest in The Row sandals this season too.

Summer dresses, linen suits, jumpsuits, florals, checks, neon… they really do go with anything, and you can even get way with wearing them during colder months, with a little black dress or oversized suit, the perfect going out look.

For spring/summer 2020, wear yours with an oversized floaty dress or short suit for an effortless put-together outfit.

It’s not too late to get in on the action, as the past few seasons have proven that they won’t be disappearing anytime soon. Shop my edit of the best white sandals below, from the more affordable high street buys to the investment pieces by my favourite designers.

In the meantime, sorry other shoes, you’ll just have to sit patiently a little while longer.