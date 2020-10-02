A spotlight on the Haitian designer Meghan Markle wore to discuss BLM

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Yesterday Meghan Markle and Prince Harry gave their first video interview to a British newspaper since leaving the royal family earlier this year.

The pair sat down in their new LA home, to discuss structural racism and BLM protests with The Evening Standard.

Asked about the protests, the Duchess said, ‘when there is just peaceful protest and when there is the intention of just wanting community and just wanting the recognition of equality, then that is a beautiful thing. While it has been challenging for a lot of people certainly having to make this reckoning of historical significance that has got people to the place that they are, that is uncomfortable for people. We recognise that. It is uncomfortable for us.’

Meanwhile, Prince Harry talked about his awakening to issues he wasn’t necessarily aware of before, and the importance to carry on learning.

‘It is not about pointing the finger, it is not about blame. I will be the first person to say, again, this is about learning. And about how we can make it better. I think it is a really exciting time in British culture and British history, and in world culture. This is a real moment that we should be grasping and actually celebrating. Because no one else has managed to do this before us,’ he said.

For the interview, Meghan Markle chose to put the spotlight on Haitian-born, New York-based designer Victor Glemaud.

The creative, whose celebrity fans include Julianne Moore, Selena Gomez, Zendaya and Mary J. Blige, recently founded the In the Blk network, to help other Black designers in the industry.

His designs focus on leisurewear and knitwear ‘for all people, genders, races, sizes + personalities’.

The Duchess wore the camel slash long sleeve top ($375) to coincide with Black History Month, though the designer is better known for his colourful statement knit dresses such as this one.

After seeing Meghan’s interview, Victor wrote on Instagram, ‘The Duchess of Sussex wears #victorGLEMAUD in honor of Black History Month in the UK. Thank you for choosing me for this very special moment’