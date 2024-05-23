The viral Uniqlo cropped bra top is currently on sale - along with loads more summer staples

The Uniqlo sale is here! As a shopping editor, I browse through hundreds of online shops on a weekly basis, so naturally, I have my favourites - and Uniqlo is absolutely one of them. So when the brand has a sale, it’s an exciting time.

Well, Uniqlo has just started the Arigato Festival to celebrate the brand’s 40th anniversary. You can save big on selected items between the 23rd of May and the 2nd of June - and yes, THE iconic Ribbed Cropped Bra Top is included in the sale.

Uniqlo’s cropped bra top went viral last summer. The style completely sold out in most colours, becoming almost impossible to get a hold of - and it’s just as popular this year.

Not only is the viral style back in stock (with great stock levels in all colours), but it’s also reduced in price for a limited time only! The already-affordable price has now been slashed by £5, and I don’t know about you, but I’m utilising this opportunity to stock up on this timeless staple.



(Image credit: Uniqlo)

It’s clear to see why this style is so popular, starting with its affordable, under-£20 price. It comes in seven colourways - most of which are neutral and all of which will suit pretty much anything in your wardrobe. Seriously - you can style it with wide leg trousers, jeans, shorts, skirts and loungewear.

But hands down, the most impressive thing about this top (and the reason it went viral in the first place) is its built-in bra design. I don’t know about you, but I find it exceedingly difficult to wear a bra in the summer. Not only does a bra add an extra layer to my clothing (not something I need in heatwave weather) but it usually shows through thin, summery materials and strappy styles (like classic racerback vests), so the built-in bra function of this top is pure genius. The padding is comfy, supportive and discreet - which, combined with makes it the perfect summer top, IMO. Shop it for yourself on sale below.

The viral ribbed bra top isn’t the only summer staple on sale at Uniqlo, either - you can take £10 off selected men’s and women’s linen pieces too - including the bestselling 100% Premium Linen Shirt .

An absolute summer wardrobe staple, you can’t get more classic than a linen shirt. This shirt is already super affordable, considering it’s 100% linen, but you can take £10 off for a limited time, making it under £30.

I’d suggest you go up a few sizes for a chic oversized fit. Wear it unbuttoned over your swimwear, buttoned up and tucked into jeans, with your satin skirts, denim shorts or a pair of linen trousers in a matching shade - the styling possibilities are endless.

Speaking of matching linen trousers, these ones come in neutral shades to make the perfect co-ord when paired with the linen shirt above - and yes, they’re also reduced by £10 in the promo.

Made from a high-quality linen-cotton blend, these are just about the best value for money you’ll find on a pair of linen trousers right now - trust me, I shop online for a living. I’d snap them up ASAP if I were you.

Check out the rest of the Uniqlo sale - and shop our top picks right here.