This Topshop shirt was practically made for dog lovers

OBSESSED.

I have an admission to make: I’m a through and through dog person. Big dogs, small dogs, dogs large enough to ride into battle – I’m here for it and have an endless list of cute puppy videos saved to a YouTube playlist which shall remain unnamed. After scrolling through Topshop’s Cyber Monday sale, I found the perfect shirt to literally wear my obsession on my sleeve AND IT’S COVERED IN PUGS AND YORKIES.

Originally £39, now £18

Buy now

Covered in a monochrome vertical stripe print, the faces of pugs and yorkshire terriers are scattered across the shirt for a playful touch. And the best part is that while it’s super quirky, it’s also just smart enough to make it into our daily workwear wardrobe with its button up cuffs and collar.

We love the way it’s been styled below, with every piece sticking to the black and white colour palette and some kick ass thigh high boots. (Heads up, we’ve definitely seen a few similar pairs in the Topshop Black Friday sale and our Black Friday clothing sale deals edit if you want to get the full look…)

I live in a flat and getting a dog really isn’t an option at the moment, but at least this adorable top will fill the hole in my heart till I can get my own fluffy friend.

(Sorry cat people, maybe another feline version will pop up soon?)