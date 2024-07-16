3 frequent flyers share their top summer destination and everything they wore

Since moving to London two years ago, I get asked at least once a week, “How are you liking the city?” To which I answer without fail, “I love London, except for the fact that there’s no summer.” While the forecast this season is not very encouraging, thankfully, the city is also a mere two-hour flight from some of the best sunny destinations in Europe. Last year saw the fashion set descend on the masserias of Puglia, wade into the azure waters of Milos in Greece and, of course, hop from beach club to beach club in Ibiza - all while wearing the season’s most enviable styles. After all, with so much Instagram content to be taken, the stakes are high when it comes to traveling in style.

This year it seems many are looking to wander further afield, opting for hidden gems or wild adventures - literally. Already, out-of-office emails are cropping up as everyone sets off for Mauritius, Mallorca and more. But there’s no need to panic if you haven’t quite chosen your 2024 hot spot. I enlisted two fellow fashionable frequent flyers - travel writer, author and content creator, Gina Jackson (@ginagoesto) and sustainability editor and travel contributor Kelly Eastwood (@thelondonchatter) to aid me in naming their top summer destinations this year, and share what they pack for the ‘gram, I mean, trip! Book now, thank us later.

Costa Navarino, Greece

From Gina Jackson at @ginagoesto

I've just gotten back from a blissful stay in Costa Navarino. It's on a beautiful curve of the coastline in the southern Peloponnese, and is a part of Greece which is relatively untouched compared to some of the islands. I absolutely loved my stay at the Mandarin Oriental, a super-luxe, secluded hotel, where you have everything you could possibly need at your fingertips: beach, pool (multiple of them, in fact!), and heavenly spa.

For holidays in the sun, I love wearing Casa Raki's loose, linen pieces, which feel comfortable in the heat but still look elevated. I usually pair their Emma trousers with the Zelmira top during the day, and simply throw on a pair of heels in the evening.

For afternoons spent on the beach, I love a Dodo Bar Or crotchet dress thrown over a Hunza G swimsuit, and of course, my trusty Loewe basket bag to carry around my book and sunglasses.

What to pack

Masaai Mara, Kenya

From Kelly Eastwood at @thelondonchatter

There’s no better summer trip than heading on a Kenyan safari and bagging a front-row seat to the greatest wildlife show on Earth -The Great Migration. Known as one of the Seven Wonders of the World, each year over two million wildebeest and zebra trek from the southern Serengeti to the bountiful plains of the Masaai Mara. It’s a spectacular sight, and staying at House in the Wild, a luxurious and family-friendly eco-lodge on the banks of the River Mara, makes for the perfect indulgent escape.

SPF aside (my favourite is from Mecca Cosmetica), I’m also never without my Summer Friday’s Lip Butter Balm (in vanilla). It’s particularly great in extreme conditions, soothing parched lips in seconds. For fashion, it’s important to wear neutral colours that camouflage with the earthy African environment (browns, greens, tan, beige, khaki). That means easy tees from James Perse, and a khaki jacket by Iris. I always take at least one pair of comfy desert or safari boots for walks like these from Penelope Chilvers; expect some gloriously rugged, dusty terrain! And don’t forget sunglasses - my Jimmy Fairly tortoiseshell aviators never leave my side.

Though whites could fall under neutrals, you should actually stay away from it as this also can reflect and dazzle animals in the midday sun and scare them away.

In the evenings, this zebra-print dress by Realisation Par is a perfect blend of safari-chic, especially when worn with these bungee-chord Miu Miu sandals and I don’t bother packing a lot of jewellery, preferring to support local artisans and community beading groups whilst away. The pieces act as special, lasting memories from the trip.

What to pack

Dubrovnik and Hvar, Croatia

From Rosie Lai at @rosielai

One glance at this summer’s weather report sent me urgently booking a trip somewhere where sun would be a safe bet in June, and Croatia was the answer. Not to mention, as a die-hard Game of Thrones fan, I’d always wanted to walk the cobblestones of King’s Landing, aka Dubrovnik. As Croatia also boasts a sparkling coastline, it would be wrong not to then spend a week in the nearby island of Hvar (at least that’s what I tell myself). Come the end of June, I’ll be hiking up the steps of Fort Lovrijenac (or the iconic Red Keep in the show) during the day and diving into the Adriatic sea from straight from the picturesque outdoor pool of Hotel Excelsior.

Whenever I travel, I try to select pieces where the textures and hues resonate with the landscape. Orange tiles and ancient stones line the walls of Dubrovnik, so I’ll be looking to wear colours like a rusty red dress with blue lace trim by Hayley Menzies or a slinky, silk number by Baobab in sunset hues. For my seaside escapades, Vix Swimwear has plenty of chic bikinis and matching coverups that make beach to bar an easy transition. To finish off, I always pack chunky gold jewellery from By Alona and The YSSO—they make a kaftan or coverup evening-appropriate and pair well with a tan! Throw on my new-favourite Christopher Esber embellished mesh flats and I’m ready to take on Westeros.