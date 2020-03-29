Sometimes a bit of dreaming goes a long way, which is why we thought we’d share with you the most gorgeous pieces of jewellery and watches the new season has to offer, even if we are stuck indoors.

Now is the time to start thinking about updating our wardrobes, and the new summer trends are bound to put a smile on your face.

And we can’t talk about trends without acknowledging what is perhaps this summer’s biggest trend: chains. Thick or thin, ornate or plain, silver or gold, the humble chain is having a moment, and we are seeing it everywhere, from Tifanny’s to Missoma and Pandora. This trend is best worn layered, so don’t be afraid to mix and match.

For the maximalists at heart, there are plenty of statement options in both jewellery and watches, ranging from semi precious stone pendants (crystals are having a big moment right now) to boyfriend watches.

As for minimalists, they will love delicate stackable rings and tiny diamond huggies on the jewellery front – look to Swarovski for affordable sparklers and De Beers for forever styles – and the classic timepieces served up at Dior and Cartier.

We’ve also included a couple of high tech and stylish smart watches, but now is a good time to keep on top of your health and relationships.

Of course, there are plenty of designer options in our edit, however we’re firm believers in buying less but better, and these will hopefully last you a lifetime.

Click through to shop our must-have edit of the best jewellery and watch pieces that will absolutely make your outfit this season…