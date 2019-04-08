Or how to compile a maternity wardrobe like The Duchess of Sussex...



Words by Sarah-Rose Harrison

Regardless of whether you’re expecting or not, we can all appreciate how flawless the Duchess of Sussex’s maternity wardrobe has been. Much like the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Diana before her Meghan Markle has a few sartorial tips to ensure that she always looks impeccable whether off-duty or on Royal visits -we even dedicated an entire article solely to the Duchesses’ best looks from her and Prince Harry’s recent tours of Australia, New Zealand and Morocco.

Since the Duchess and Prince Harry first announced that they would be expecting their first child in October 2018 the world’s eyes have been firmly fixed upon Meghan’s maternity style with everyone watching, shopping and replicating the elegant looks she’s selected to style her bump.

Despite now being heavily pregnant Meghan’s still absolutely nailing maternity chic, whilst also remaining true to her signature style. Opting for designs from both British designer’s and the high street as well as American and Canadian brands Meghan’s flawless fashion choices have resulted in labels, like Charlotte Elizabeth and Sarah Flint entirely selling-out of the pieces she’s seen and photographed in.

We’ve compiled an edit of seven of our favourite looks from Meghan, charting her blossoming baby bump through her maternity wardrobe…

1,

Tapping into the season’s neutral palette Meghan Markle opted for a tonal top-to-toe look for one of her first engagements in New Zeland. Wearing a Karen Gee dress and Martin Grant trench coat to the Viaduct Harbour in Auckland, New Zealand.

2,

The Duchess of Sussex stunned in this embroidered Oscar De La Renta midi gown to the Australian Geographic Society. Delicately detailed with a laser-cut bird motif this statement style was such an apt choice for a wildlife conservation event.

3,

The Duchess of Sussex stepped out in a printed Victoria Beckham dress for the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey. We love how Meghan accessorised for this event, matching her emerald green satin courts to her clutch and finishing off the look with a cream pill box hat.

4,

As the Duchess of Sussex’s appointment as vice president of The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust was announced Meghan Markle stepped out in a playful printed dress from Reiss, an Alexander McQueen blazer and Manolo Blahnik courts.

5,

For the Royal couple’s final day in Morocco the Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with King Mohammed VI in Rabat, with Meghan choosing a vibrant maxi dress from Carolina Herrera for the occasion. We love the fluted sleeves and flowy hem.

6,

Opting to make a statement for one of her first evening events on the Moroccan Royal Tour Meghan wore this vibrant red Valentino cape dress, matching it with a clutch from brand and neutral courts.

7,

One of our favourite outfits from Meghan’s maternity wardrobe is the look the Duchess wore to visit Brinsworth House, The Royal Variety Charity’s residential nursing and care home in Twickenham. Enhancing her maternity glow with a painterly floral dress from Brock Collection with a cosy coat from Soia and Kyo.

Let us know your favourite look from Meghan Markle’s maternity wardrobe by tweeting us @MarieClaireUK