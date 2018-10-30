When in doubt, get the biggest ones.

This summer has been a glorious one for everybody who hoards accessories, as we’ve seen gorgeous sunglasses, beach bags and coin necklaces on even the most conservatively dressed fashionistas. We’ve particularly been taken in by the incredible ear candy game this season as statement earrings have made a major comeback, venturing away from cute minimal studs and towards gigantic pieces you’ll probably be able to see from space.

We chatted with somebody who literally works with earrings for a living for a little more insight. Farfetch‘s Market Editor Celenie Seidel said, ‘The message this season is that too much is never enough: it’s all about shoulder grazing, high-impact pieces. We’re loving statement pieces from designers like Annie Costello Brown and Lizzie Fortunato, and the over-embellished drop styles from Ranjana Khan, Katerina Makriyianni and Kate Spade.

She continued, ‘Colour is a key message too: I’m loving the Maraschino cherry earrings from Jiwinaia.’

Priced at £306, available at Farfetch

And in a nutshell?

‘Essentially, this is not the time to go dainty,’ Celenie said. ‘Go big or go home.’

You heard the lady. It’s time to step out of your comfort zone.

For more earring trends we can’t get enough of and bling that’ll suit every budget, check out our list below…

Hoop Earrings

Bigger is better and better is bigger this season, with gigantic hoops, beaded hoops, hoop drops and chunky layered pieces dominating the runway. Sculptural hoops stole the show at Tom Ford (along with Joan Smalls) and the street style set came to play with hoops of all shapes and sizes in between catwalks.

Priced at £285, available at NET-A-PORTER

Priced at £198, available at Dower & Hall

Tassel earrings

This summer staple is back with a bang this year and they’re longer, glitzier and more fashionable than ever before. Over at Versace during Milan Fashion Week, models stomped the runway wearing crayon-coloured tassels that would give our curtains a run for their money while designers like Elie Saab and Prabal Gurung chose to come through dripping in string of gold, silver and even pearls.

Priced at £248, available at Farfetch

Priced at £70, available at PANDORA

Priced at £129, available at Harrods

Priced at £103, available at Swarovski

Astrology-inspired Earrings

You won’t need a horoscope to tell you that these fashionable pieces are in your future. Whether you’re a Leo or an Aquarius, there’s something for everybody this season with the likes of Givenchy creating dedicated star sign earrings while others are completely starry-eyed with glamorous moon, sun and planet-themed pieces.

Ernestina Potts, one of the designers behind tarot-inspired jewellery line Milk Tooth, weighed in on the trend. She said, ‘When we see crazy politics, violence and community divides all around us, it’s only natural to ponder alternative and more harmonious realities. For us, looking to the stars and mystical possibilities makes us feel inspired about the type of world we want to live in.’

Priced at £435, available at Givenchy

Priced at £56, available at Milk Tooth

Tortoiseshell Resin Earrings

We’re throwing it way back to the 80s with this one. Plastic fantastic has been making a big comeback in the accessories aisle and we’ve noticed tortoiseshell prints in particular raising its head – it’s not just for quirky hipster glasses anymore. From warm rich golden tones through to more understated pale beige, many of your favourite high street brands are doing this and giving the bigger designer names a major run for their money.

Priced at £22, available at A Weathered Penny

Shell Earrings

Our fashion editor Penny Goldstone has already waxed lyrical about shell jewellery and I’m not about to deviate. Don’t go digging for your pukka shell pieces from those dark days in early 00s though, the best shapes this season come in conch and clam shell – look to Aalto, Oscar de la Renta and your favourite bloggers for inspo on this one.

Farfetch‘s Celenie Seidel said, ‘Without a doubt, the gilded seashell earrings from Tohum have been the runaway hit of the season – they are white-hot.’

Priced at £125, available at Farfetch

Priced at £22.94, available at Shopbop

Priced at £17.99, available at Mango

WALD Berlin Drop It Like It’s Hot Shell Earring

Priced at £125, available at WALD Berlin

TBH, we’re seriously considering getting a couple more piercings – just to wear as many of these as possible.

Ah what the heck, we’re booking an appointment now.