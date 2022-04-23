Sienna Miller likens filming ‘Anatomy of A Scandal’ to ‘free therapy’

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

She called on previous experiences

Sienna Miller is set to star in the new Netflix show Anatomy of a Scandal, which will see her take on the role of a wife, Sophie Whitehouse, who has been cheated on by her partner, who is accused of sexually assaulting a political aide Olivia, played by Naomi Scott.

The 40-year-old actress found “clear parallels” between her role and her personal relationship experience, as she drew on her own experience of infidelity to help get her into character.

Sienna has hinted filming the series was cathartic in a way as she reflected on being cheated on by ex-boyfriend Jude Law in 2005.

Speaking on NBC News Sunday TODAY, the American Sniper star said: “I thought it was weird, as well, that I was kind of drawn to it. I think in a sort of psychological tourism way, it was an interesting thing to put myself back into a situation.

“It’s very different, and it’s a long time ago, but that did feel somewhat familiar, and to respond in a very different way to that.

“Maybe reclaiming something, or just re-exploring something that was intense, and I was extremely young and Sophie’s response to it is quite measured and contained.

“It’s very strange our job, I often ask myself why I want to do these things but there is a sense of catharsis in doing that somehow.”

Sienna dated The Holiday actor in 2003, which ended when Jude admitted to cheating on her with his children’s nanny, Daisy Wright.

Following the ordeal he issued a public apology and they separated in 2006, only to get back together in 2009 before parting ways for good two years later in 2011.

However, Sienna doesn’t like to bring up the past.

She added: “I feel bad bringing it up but there are so many, so many clear parallels between what I’ve experienced and what she goes through so I guess it’s inevitable that we talk about it.”

Anatomy of a Scandal is available to watch on Netflix now.