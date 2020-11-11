I’m buying everyone this carbon negative cardigan for Christmas

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

I don’t know why, but I always like to give my family a nice jumper at Christmas. Maybe because it’s one of those things like posh socks, that you never treat yourself to.

This year however, I’ll be stepping up my game, because not only have I found the perfect knit, but it’s friendly to the planet too. What better idea after the year we’ve had?

Introducing The Cardigan by Sheep Inc, made from 100% ultra-fine New Zealand Merino wool spun into Italian Cashwool® yarn to make it extra soft.

The unisex design is available in five colours inspired by nature: Tasman blue, clay red, moon grey, moss green and wool white.

Shop now: The Cardigan for £180 from Sheep Inc.

It’s the perfect piece to wear on its own or layered over a dress or roll-neck and jeans.

Then you have the environmental and ethical aspect. It’s knitted by a second-generation family of knitters in Portugal, with zero-waste, and each sweater comes with a complimentary-coloured NFC provenance tag in the hem and its own New Zealand sheep adoptee.

And 5% of revenue is invested into biodiversity projects to mitigate each sweater’s cradle-to-grave CO2 impact, tenfold, with a minimum of 538 kg of CO2 offset per sweater.

The perfect Christmas present I tell you.