This sell-out Topshop coat has just been restocked, and it’s perfect for lockdown

Today’s the first day of a month-long lockdown here in the UK, and while I won’t be socialising anytime soon, I sure as heck will be making the most of those daily walks.

Lucky for me, Topshop has restocked its sell-out puffer jacket just in time. It sold out completely within two weeks, and has now been reissued to celebrate the Topshop Christmas campaign, shot by British-Ghanian photographer Campbell Addy, and featuring sixteen trailblazers of the creative industry, including Chey (pictured wearing the coat) and Ashton Gohil.

Shop now: Black Longline Puffer Jacket for £79 from Topshop

It’s easy to see why the coat sold out. It taps into this season’s utlity trend, and is warm and dressed down enough for walks if you don’t fancy wearing anything fancy.

Plus it’ll look great with track sole boots, another massive trend for autumn/winter 20.

It’s currently available in almost all sizes online, and is priced at £79, so grab yourself a bargain now before it sells out again.