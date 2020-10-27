Rixo is bringing back its first ever prints for its 5th birthday

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Cult printed dress label Rixo is celebrating 5 years of fashion in the most appropriate way possible: by bringing back some of its original hand-painted prints.

It was founded by university friends Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey, who decided to delve into the archives for the anniversary collection.

Henrietta says, ‘Orlagh and I started RIXO five years ago in the house that we rented together as students. We have grown up with the brand and although it’s a cliche, it really is our baby and a huge part of our own identity. We love looking back at our journey and have so many special memories; little did we know whilst painting prints at the kitchen table all that time ago, we were actually crafting the brands DNA for today.’

‘We’ve always said that we want RIXO to be a future vintage, a brand that transcends trends, so re-working the same print that we created 5 years ago is testament to this,’ she added.

SHOP THE ANNIVERSARY COLLECTION

The 11-piece collection comprises of dresses as well as blouses and silk separates, printed with original designs: Virtues of Rosemary, a botanical print created five years ago at the co-founder’s kitchen table, as well as the monochrome Ibiza Star print.

Both have been re-imagined on new and old styles, including the Rose and Katie dresses, as well as the mini Lolita dress.

As well as the collection, RIXO is opening a brand new store which takes inspiration from its King’s Road one: the St Johns Wood boutique features a collection of vintage furniture, sourced by the founders at local vintage markets.

The store exclusively houses RIXO’s 5th Anniversary Collection and is open from today.