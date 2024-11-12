If the Reformation x Shrimps collection is the last thing I ever wear, I'm happy

It's everything I was hoping for, and more

Reformation x Shrimps
(Image credit: Reformation)
When the Reformation x Shrimps collaboration was announced last month, I had a feeling it was going to be good. But even I couldn't have imagined just how good.

It's just everything I love about both brands, in one place. It has the playful romanticism that Shrimps are known for, and the flattering, classic fits I go to Reformation for.

The limited-edition collection focuses on cozy knits, which is perfect timing with the upcoming festive season (and if you're already planning ahead, do check out our knitted dresses, party dresses and black dresses for more inspiration).

These include red sweater vests, turtleneck patterned sweaters and cable knit tops, all named after and inspired by a suit of cards (you'll notice the diamond pattern on one of the jumpers).

Think a Diamond Cashmere Turtle Neck, Queenie Cashmere Cardigan, Hearts Cable Crew and Clover Cashmere Sweater Vest.

The colour palette includes soft cream, bright red and classic navy, which is carried onto the giftable accessories, some seriously cute crocheted coasters and even cuter sweaters for pets.

As with previous collections, Ref's responsible fabrics are used throughout, including regenerative wool and 95% recycled cashmere blend.

The knitwear will look perfect paired with a silk skirt or leather trousers on Christmas Day (and beyond).

At the moment, the collection only includes knitwear, but I wouldn't be a surprise if they did a bigger collab down the line if this one is successful - and trust me, it will be.

Shop Ref x Shrimps

Clover Cashmere Sweater Vest
Royal Regenerative Wool Head Scarf
Diamond Cashmere Turtleneck
Queenie Cashmere Cardigan
Hearts Cable Crew
Diamond Cashmere Turtleneck
Hearts Cable Crew
Aces Regenerative Wool Coasters
Chip Regenerative Wool Dog Sweater
Penny Goldstone
Penny Goldstone

Penny Goldstone is the Contributing Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She writes about catwalk trends and the latest high street and Instagram sartorial must-haves. She also helms the Women Who Win franchise.

She has worked in fashion for over 10 years, contributing to publications such as Cosmopolitan, Red, Good Housekeeping, and Stylist.

