How a friendship between Rebecca Vallance and Nicky Hilton became a covetable collection

If there is one label that is synonymous with glamourous party dresses, it's Rebecca Vallance. And if there is one woman who is well versed on the party scene, it is Nicky Hilton.

So when these two glittering forces join together to create a collection of eveningwear, you can bet it's going to involve designs that will make you stand out on the dance floor and then some.

The collection was actually a long time in the making, a natural progression of Creative Director Rebecca and Nicky's friendship.

"It started some time ago when Nicky first heard about the Rebecca Vallance brand through friends and contacted me when she was pregnant because she absolutely loved a dress she had seen. Conversations continued and we both thought it would be so great to create something together. The collaboration has been a natural synergy born out of a friendship, our mutual love for parties and dressing up for special occasions," Rebecca told me.

The result? A series of impeccably cut statement dresses that unapologetically marry modernity with femininity. A nod to the brand's DNA, there are plenty of bows and sequins, in a mostly red and black colour palette.

"This collection celebrates the very best of a festive time of year. While making the collection and going through my favourite looks from Rebecca Vallance, we discovered we were drawn to a lot of the same design details and references, which was such an exciting and delightful process," says Nicky.

The designs were in fact inspired by past Rebecca Vallance pieces that Nicky has worn and loved. Rebecca explains: "The result is a collection that really embodies a festive Holiday spirit and speaks to Nicky’s powerful and elegant femininity – whilst showcasing her love for the party season".

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Rebecca Vallance)

Here, Rebecca and Nicky talk us through their favourite pieces, as well as business advice they've picked up along the way.

Do you have a favourite piece in your collection?

RV: "It’s so hard to choose, I love each piece in the collection for a different reason. For the understated chic look I would have to say the Celia Mini (black blazer dress). It is so special with the handmade pearl buttons and velvet collar – a timeless piece that will be forever in my wardrobe".

NH: "I love them all but the Leyla Mini is definitely one of my favorites. It feels more like a piece of jewelry. A real statement piece. I love a bow moment".

How can you achieve the right work/personal life balance?

RV: "I don’t think there is such a thing as the perfect or ideal work/life balance, everyone is different and has their own style and what works for them. For me personally, I like to ensure that I am entirely present wherever I am, and my family always come first".

What is the best advice you’ve received?

RV: "To always follow your gut instinct. I’m happy to take a risk, but it must be a strategic one…."

NH: "You do you. Everyone has opinions. Don’t let them affect you."

How can we all ask for more?

RV: "For me, it’s always about doing the hard work and it will come to you. Put in the time and effort and it will always pay off and lead you to where you want to be. That is something that stands out for me when I’m approaching it from an employer’s perspective, those extra efforts never go unnoticed."

You have an amazing team of young women working with you - how did this come about?

RV: "If you hire best practice people who all have the same vision and same passion, then creating and working together is such a fun and inspiring experience. Some of our staff have been with us for over 10 years, which I always think is a great sign".

What is one thing you’d never compromise on when it came to your business?

RV: "At Rebecca Vallance we never compromise on quality. We create with timelessness in mind, not only from a design perspective but aesthetically. We go above and beyond to create pieces to have for your lifetime".

What is your superpower?

RV: "I don’t take life too seriously. Anyone who knows me or works with me knows I like to have a laugh."

NH: "I have the ability to read people very fast. My bullshit meter is very good!"

Favourite places in London?

RV: There are so many places I love in London such as Regent's Park, The V&A Museum. Going to Wimbledon, the Royal Albert Hall, and The Serpentine Gallery.

NH: So many places. I love taking the kids to Hamleys Toy Shop. For shopping I love Joseph, Harrods and Trotters. For dining I love Wilton’s and Harry’s Bar.

Your most-loved fashion item?

RV: "All my Rebecca Vallance evening gowns, each one holds a special place in my heart. Each one holds a special memory."

NH: "All my vintage Alaïa and Valentino".